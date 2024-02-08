SOFAR Presents Poland with a Path to a Greener Future at ENEX 2024

News provided by

SOFAR

08 Feb, 2024, 05:12 ET

KIELCE, Poland, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of all-scenario PV & ESS solutions, showcases its latest innovations across renewable segments from residential, C&I to utility at ENEX, aiming to further expanding the company's influence in the Polish market.

Continue Reading
SOFAR booth
SOFAR booth

In Poland, the growth of energy storage remains prominent in pace with the increasing solar installations. Catering to that, SOFAR PowerIn offers unparalleled flexibility as a C&I storage solution, which allows end-users to install the inverter first and add storage as needed. It also allows for the installation of minimum 20kWh batteries, with options to expand capacity when battery requirements are determined. With PowerIn, installation is a breeze. Unlike traditional setups, there's no need for a crane thanks to the modular batteries weighing only 47kg, and two individuals can effortlessly handle the entire installation.

Meanwhile, SOFAR displays HYD 5K~20KTL-3PH and BTS E5~E20-DS5 to enrich the storage choices. Compared to traditional residential BESS, it excels in the flexible expansion capability. Each battery unit incorporates a built-in PCU, which maximizes the usable energy. SOFAR also rolls out other solutions including microinverter system PowerNano, 25K~50KTL inverter series, 350kW utility PV PowerMega, utility ESS PowerMaster, etc.

Since SOFAR entered the Polish market in 2014, it has been one of the most popular inverter providers known to local customers. According to research institutes, SOFAR is the TOP2 inverter provider in Poland with a 1GW+ shipment of PV and hybrid inverter in 2022.

"Poland has held significant importance for us in Europe. With extensive local services and robust distribution channels like Energynat, Solfinity, Corab, we're committed to supporting Poland's transition to a net-zero future by offering quality products and forging strong partnerships," said Allen Cao, Head of SOFAR Europe.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of all-scenario solar and storage solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, BESS, utility ESS, microinverter system and SOFAR Monitor smart energy management system for residential, C&I and utility applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped 18GW+ inverters to 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

Learn more: https://www.sofarsolar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337240/Cover.jpg

Also from this source

SOFAR despierta gran interés en RE+ 2023 con productos fotovoltaicos de calidad y soluciones de almacenamiento

SOFAR despierta gran interés en RE+ 2023 con productos fotovoltaicos de calidad y soluciones de almacenamiento

SOFAR hizo su debut en RE+ con innovaciones adaptadas a aplicaciones en servicios públicos y usos residenciales, una muestra de que presta cada vez...
SOFAR Sparks Great Interest with Prime PV & ESS Solutions at RE+ 2023

SOFAR Sparks Great Interest with Prime PV & ESS Solutions at RE+ 2023

SOFAR made its debut at RE+ with innovations tailored for utility and residential applications, indicating its intensified focus on North American...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.