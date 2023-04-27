SOFAR Pushes for Africa's Clean Transition with Its PV & ESS Portfolio

JOHANNESBURG, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV & ESS solutions, presents its latest innovations covering residential, C&I and utility scenarios at The Solar Show Africa, which is one of the most prominent exhibitions for local renewable energy industry.

Against the backdrop of Africa's pressing need for stable energy output, SOFAR brought its tried-and-tested solar storage solutions to tackle with local power fluctuation.

Designed to optimize energy output and improve system reliability, SOFAR HYD 5~20KTL-3PH features 2 MPPTs and multiple parallel systems plus GTX3000 with a system energy capacity up to 180 kWh, allowing for more flexible configurations. Notably, through fully digital operation via Bluetooth app, users are accessible to higher control accuracy and hassle-free O&M, able to automatically commission and manage plant yields in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, HYD 3000~6000-EP plus GTX5000PRO is also showcased to enrich the portfolio, which is capable of keeping essential devices in operation even during a blackout thanks to the UPS-level emergency power supply function and less than 10 ms of switchover time.

In addition to ESS, SOFAR 110~125KTLX-G4 tailored for C&I and small-scale utility solar makes a hit as well. Apart from ensuring lower LCOE and higher yields, the inverter enables IP66 overall protection along with C5 anti-corrosion, resilient to harsh working conditions in Africa.

During the exhibition, SOFAR signed a 200MW MoU with Condere Group, a 100MW MoU with AutoX/Rentech, and a 50MW MoU with Joule Energy, further deepening strategic cooperation among local distributors. The signing is expected to promote closer collaboration between both sides and contribute to the shared target of clean transition. Through joint effort, SOFAR intends to complement each other's core competencies and technical capabilities, effectively alleviating power shortage in the region.

Jesse Lau, Head of SOFAR MEA, is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for those looking to transition to sustainable sources of energy. "The Solar Show Africa is an ideal platform for us to share our vision of a cleaner, greener future and help attendees find the best solutions to meet their energy needs. We're excited to meet with industry leaders, jointly addressing today's energy challenges and contribute to carbon neutrality."

SOFAR is a global leading supplier of solar PV and energy storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, battery storage system, central energy storage and smart energy management solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Suppliers, set up a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for PV & storage inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By the end of 2022, SOFAR has shipped over 18GW inverters to more than 100 countries and regions around the world.

