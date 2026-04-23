Söfft Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

The latest collection boasts sandals, sneakers, loafers, heels and wedges. Featuring woven leathers, sun-soft metallics and sculptural hardware, it tells a story of grounded luxury where each detail is intentional. The new line is light yet grounded, refined yet effortless – emphasizing tactile richness and elevated craftsmanship.

For nearly 100 years, Söfft has been committed to crafting stylish, versatile footwear for women with premium leathers. "This collection balances structure with softness," said Samantha Paterno, Vice President of Product Development for Söfft. "It speaks to a woman who moves with ease – it's comfort, cast in a golden glow."

The collection is available now on Sofftshoe.com and in select retailers nationwide, such as Dillard's and Nordstrom.

About Söfft:

Since 1927, Söfft Shoe Company has been committed to crafting stylish, versatile footwear for women. From that legacy, we've evolved into a chic, trend-setting brand built on a strong foundation of traditional shoemaking. What sets Söfft apart is our meticulous attention to detail – each pair is designed with premium leathers, elegant finishes and a timeless aesthetic. With feminine silhouettes, cushioned footbeds and the world's finest materials, we create handcrafted styles for women who refuse to choose between style and comfort.

For more information, visit Sofftshoe.com and follow @sofftshoes on Instagram and Facebook.

About H.H. Brown:

Founded in 1883 outside of Boston, H.H. Brown began with a simple vision: to craft the finest shoes and boots. Over the years, we've blended traditional shoemaking techniques with innovative design, creating iconic products like the Corcoran jump boots worn by military heroes in World War II. Our commitment to quality, durability, and ingenuity has earned us a trusted reputation. Today, our teams in Andover, Massachusetts and Greenwich, Connecticut design and manage our diverse portfolio of brands to deliver exceptional products that meet the needs of customers worldwide. Our portfolio includes Align, Børn, BØC, Carolina, Comfortiva, Corcoran, Dexter Bowling, Double-H Boots, EüroSoft, Korks, Kork-Ease, Matterhorn, Nurse Mates, Söfft, and Softspots.

SOURCE Söfft Shoe Company