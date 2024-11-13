SOFHA Partners with Lumeris to Help Expand and Improve Care Delivery in Local Communities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA), the largest employee-owned, physician-led multi-specialty primary care group in the nation, has announced a new partnership with Lumeris, a leading value-based care enablement company, to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia communities beginning in 2025.

By combining SOFHA's exceptional provider care with Lumeris' expertise in population health management and comprehensive technology solutions, the partnership will transform care delivery across various populations. The goals of the collaboration include driving improved quality, reducing the cost of care, and achieving better health outcomes through a patient-centric approach to value-based care.

"At SOFHA, we believe that every patient deserves exceptional care tailored to their unique needs," says Rob Slattery, chief executive officer, SOFHA. "This partnership with Lumeris reinforces our commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery and improving outcomes for the communities we serve."

Lumeris engagement prioritizes patient care, resulting in exceptional consumer ratings across various domains, including timely appointments, effective communication, care coordination, patient satisfaction, and more.

"SOFHA has a strong reputation of bringing a differentiated care experience to their patients and has a proven track record of delivering quality value-based care," says John Fryer, chief growth and corporate development officer, Lumeris. "Together, we will maximize the level of care provided across local communities and create opportunities to scale their care delivery model to additional patients across the region."

With more than 280 providers and 38 healthcare practices and managing care for 150,000 lives, SOFHA is a patient-centered primary care group located in Johnson City, Tennessee, demonstrating an impressive care delivery model and commitment to providing accessible, quality healthcare.

About State of Franklin Healthcare Associates

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA) is a premier, physician-led and employee-owned and operated healthcare organization based in Johnson City, Tennessee. Since its establishment in 1998, SOFHA has provided exceptional, patient-centered care to the communities of Northeast Tennessee. With a network of over 280 skilled providers across multiple specialties, SOFHA offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including primary care, specialty care, urgent care, and diagnostic services. For more information, please visit sofha.org.

About Lumeris

Lumeris has pioneered value-based care transformation, bringing the technology driven capabilities to deliver a system of care every doctor wants for their family. As a trusted partner, we collaborate with top-tier health systems and physician practices nationwide, sharing risk and operational responsibilities to implement the most effective value-based models tailored to each population. Our innovative solutions, driven by our AI-infused technology stack, pave the way for success in value-based care, resulting in superior quality metrics, enhanced patient experience and physician satisfaction, and notable reductions in total cost of care across Medicare Advantage, Traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial populations.

With a track record of managing over $13 billion in medical spend across 12 markets, we remain dedicated to realizing the full potential of value-based care. Our Medicare Advantage health plan, Essence Healthcare, is powered by the technology of Lumeris and continues to achieve high star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for its commitment to service and quality. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5- star rating system. To learn more about Lumeris and its value-based care enablement solutions, please visit Lumeris.com.

