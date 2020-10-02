SoFi Brings Another Perk to Fridays with the First-Ever Weekly Income ETF (TGIF)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi announced today the launch of its newest exchange -traded fund (ETF): the SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSE:TGIF), the online personal finance company's first fixed-income offering and the industry's first ETF to offer a weekly distribution to fund shareholders.*

TGIF is an actively managed fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade and non-investment grade securities and instruments. The fund plans to distribute income from its investments to shareholders every Friday. The fund is the latest addition to SoFi's innovative family of ETFs, after launching its first four ETFs last year, SoFi Select 500, SoFi Next 500, SoFi 50, and SoFi Gig Economy ETFs.

"At SoFi, our mission is to help our members get their money right, which means providing our members with access to innovative, affordable, and diversified investments for their portfolio," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "TGIF can help provide our members with a means of generating consistent income at attractive interest rates, with potential for a lower level of risk than the stock market. Whether an investor is just beginning their financial journey or they have decades of experience under their belt, cultivating an income-generating component to a portfolio is an important step, and we're very proud to be offering this first-of-its-kind fund."

TGIF will be sub-advised by Income Research + Management and Exponential ETFs. Toroso Investments serves as the ETF's investment advisor. TGIF has an expense ratio of 0.59%.

TGIF is the second actively managed ETF offered by SoFi, joining the SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE) . Also part of this unique fund family is the SoFi 50 ETF (SFYF) , which is made up of the 50 most widely held U.S. Listed stocks on the SoFi Invest platform, as well as the SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) and SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) , which were launched as the first two zero-fee ETFs on the market and will remain zero fee until at least June 30, 2021.**

All of SoFi's ETFs are available through SoFi Invest, as well as through any other brokerage account.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com.

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and organizations launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

Contacts

Chris Sullivan/Julia Stoll

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442

[email protected]

[email protected]

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.sofi.com/invest/etfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

* The Fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, weekly. There is no guarantee these payouts will be made.

**The Fund's investment adviser has agreed to waive its Management Fees for SoFi Select 500 ETF and SoFi Next 500 ETF until at least June 30, 2021. Investors buy and sell ETF shares through a brokerage account or an investment adviser like ordinary stocks, brokerage commissions and/or transaction costs or service fees may apply. Please consult your broker or financial advisor for their fee schedule.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be successful. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and a fund's holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. You can lose money on your investment in the Fund.

High-yield securities (also known as "junk" bonds) carry a greater degree of risk and are more volatile than investment grade securities and are considered speculative. The Fund's investments in high-yield securities expose it to a substantial degree of credit risk .The value of the Fund's investments in fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned indirectly by the Fund. On the other hand, if rates fall, the value of the fixed income securities generally increases. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. Privately placed securities generally are less liquid than publicly traded securities and the Fund may not always be able to sell such securities without experiencing delays in finding buyers or reducing the sale price for such securities. Since the Fund is actively managed it does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may frequently trade all or a significant portion of its portfolio; and have higher portfolio turnover than funds that do seek to replicate the performance of an index.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE SoFi

