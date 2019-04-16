SoFi Co-Founder Steps Back Onstage with Salary Finance

BOSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary Finance , the leading global provider of financial education and salary-linked savings and loans for employees, today announces SoFi co-founder Dan Macklin will be joining as CEO, Salary Finance Inc. (the US arm of the group). The US expansion comes in conjunction with Salary Finance's $32.8 million Series C funding announcement, led by existing investors Blenheim Chalcot and Legal & General.

"The new funding will be used to support our ambitious growth plans in the UK and US, and to develop and scale new products and services in pursuit of our vision to help millions of employees around the world become financially healthier and happier," said Salary Finance Co-founder and Global CEO Asesh Sarkar. "Selecting Dan to spearhead the US team was an easy choice because of our shared dedication to delivering financial products that create social good. In addition, Dan's market experience and business relationships will be an invaluable asset to our growth plan in the US."

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent Salary Finance survey indicating 48 percent of American employees have money worries. The resulting lost productivity from depression, panic attacks, sleepless nights and distractions at work costs American businesses $500 billion per year, or approximately 2.5 percent of the US GDP. Salary Finance's mission is to restore Americans' financial wellness, mental health and economic prosperity by helping American employees get out of debt and into savings.

"In Salary Finance I saw the same opportunity I saw with SoFi to make a positive difference in the financial lives of millions of people while creating a multi-billion dollar company. Leading employers are increasingly recognizing the value of offering financial benefits to employees beyond health insurance and a 401(k). As CEO of Salary Finance Inc., my goal is to help ten million Americans out of debt and start them on a path to saving for their family's future," said Dan Macklin.

Dan Cobley, Partner at Blenheim Chalcot and Salary Finance Chair, added, "We are delighted to have Dan on the team, bringing his wealth of experience from SoFi to accelerate our growth in the US, a market that offers huge opportunities for us. Hundreds of leading UK employers are already working with Salary Finance to help their employees, and we are very confident that US employers will be similarly enthusiastic to offer financial education and salary-linked savings and loans to their employees."

Additional plans for the Series C funding in the US include building out Salary Finance's savings product offerings, partnerships and US team. Salary Finance is the only Employee Financial Wellness platform operating in both in the US and UK, and partners with over 150 employers with over a million employees, offering financial education, salary-linked loans, savings and advances. For more information, or to partner with Salary Finance, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us .

About Salary Finance

Founded in 2015, Salary Finance is an award-winning organization that partners with employers to offer financial wellness solutions that help employees improve their lives by improving their finances. A company underpinned by a social purpose, we're driven by an ambitious mission in the US: To help 10 million Americans out of debt and into savings. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 150 of the world's leading employers. To learn more, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us .

