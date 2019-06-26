SoFi Completes First Offering of Rated Pass-Through Certificates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi announced today that it completed a $200 million offering of post-graduate student loan asset-backed certificates issued by SoFi Alternative Trust 2019-C (SAT 2019-C). The Certificates are rated single-A by DBRS and mark the first rated pass-through certificate transaction issued by SoFi and the first publicly rated student loan pass-through transaction in the securitization market.

"We are pleased with the investor response to this offering. It provided us with an additional source of liquidity within our broad-based funding capabilities, while allowing us to meet the needs of investors seeking high quality assets," said Michelle Gill, CFO of SoFi.

The Certificates are secured by a portfolio of fixed-rate loans originated through SoFi's private student loan refinancing program and use a pass-through structure whereby all payments will be allocated to the Certificates until its balance is paid in full.

Unlike traditional student loan ABS transactions, SAT 2019-C does not use overcollateralization or bond subordination as forms of credit enhancement. The A rating assigned to the certificates by DBRS reflects the strong credit attributes of the borrowers. The portfolio has a weighted average credit score of 783 and a weighted average annual income of $175,746.

SoFi plans to offer additional rated pass-through certificates as part of its ongoing ABS programs.

With this transaction, SoFi has sponsored eight offerings in the asset-backed market in 2019, totaling $4.1 billion, and the company continues to be a top-ten ABS sponsor, ranking seventh among all sponsors and first among online lenders in 2019. SoFi has completed 26 rated student loan ABS transactions since its inaugural issuance in 2013. The company has originated over $42 billion across its personal loan, student loan and mortgage products.

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 700,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded ambitious people. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

