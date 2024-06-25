sofi Grand Honors Award Winners for 2024 Announced by Specialty Food Association

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed the winners for the Grand Honors of its 52nd annual sofi™ Awards. Markers of quality for which only product-qualified members of SFA are eligible, this year's sofi Awards were streamlined to focus on the best of the best: just one winner in each of 48 categories took home a Gold Award, and SFA introduced five new or reimagined Grand Honors Awards.

Chef Kristen Kish

Buyer attendees voted on top-scoring products from this year's sofi Awards in an anonymous-tasting round at the Summer Fancy Food Show , selecting winners for Product of the Year/Food, Product of the Year/Beverage, Outstanding New Product, and Outstanding Classic. The final Grand Honors Award, for Outstanding Packaging, was selected at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center (FIC).

The winners of the five sofi Grand Honors Awards were revealed live at the SFA Awards Gala on Monday, June 24. The Gala, hosted by Kristen Kish of Bravo's Top Chef, also featured a variety of dishes and drinks prepared using products from the Grand Honors Awards finalists.

The 2024 Grand Honors Award winners are:

Outstanding Packaging: Strawberry Soft-Serve Milkshake by Fanci Freeze and Pivot North Consulting Fanci Freez Strawberry Soft-Serve Milkshake

and Pivot North Consulting Fanci Freez Strawberry Soft-Serve Milkshake Outstanding New Product: Flash Frozen Guinness Beef Stew by Jane Foodie

Outstanding Classic: Uncured Wagyu Beef Salami by Alef Sausage Inc.

Product of the Year/Beverage: Barcoop Bevy Bloody Mary with Smoked Sea Salt and Chiles by Bittermilk LLC

Product of the Year/Food: Molasses Spice Cookies by Girl In The Little Red Kitchen, LLC

"Congratulations to the 2024 sofi Grand Honors Award winners, who showcase the immense innovation and potential of today's specialty food manufacturers," said Phil Robinson, Senior Vice President of Member Development at SFA. "The Outstanding Packaging Award is a new category we're really excited about, celebrating a critical component of successful specialty food products. For the four other Grand Honors winners, their incredible products were favorites through three distinct rounds of judging—with food experts, an influencer and buyer panel, and buyers at the Fancy Food Show—an amazing achievement."

The winners of the 2024 sofi Gold Awards - representing the best of the best in each of 48 specialty food and beverage categories - were announced earlier this month. Available only to product-qualified members of SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC). FIC experts as well as specialty food buyers, influencers, and members of the media, evaluated products in anonymous tastings using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report , Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

