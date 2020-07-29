SoFi Helps Couples Find Their "Financially Ever After"

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money is often the leading source of stress in relationships according to a SoFi survey, and with many couples quarantined at home together over the last several months, this problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic. To help member couples get their money right and equip them with the tools and resources to have productive money conversations to achieve financial independence together, SoFi will host "Financially Ever After" on July 29, 2020 at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT on Twitter Live .

The event will feature renowned relationship therapist, best-selling author and host of the podcast Where Should We Begin? Esther Perel and Netflix's Love Is Blind Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton as the event co-hosts. Esther Perel will conduct two workshops with SoFi member couples to uncover and explore the role that money plays in their relationships, while providing insightful tips and advice that are applicable to all couples. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton will touch on what has happened off-screen almost a year after the show concluded, and how being transparent about money is an important cornerstone of their relationship.

"Talking about money is uncomfortable, so much so, many couples avoid it," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "But in these unprecedented times, it is imperative to have these difficult conversations around money. We want to bring our members the tools to start these conversations, and make sure they end them with plans for the future….together."

"When we avoid talking about taboo topics like [sex, death, and] money, it goes underground. And from there it can really impact the relationship," said Esther Perel. "And although we often think that we are fighting about money, what we are really fighting about are the underlying themes of respect, affection, power, or even a combination of the three. By creating a safe space to have these conversations I hope we can help couples learn to communicate in a way that gets to the root of their concerns."

"Although we met in a most unconventional way on Love is Blind, we take talking about money very conventionally. We know it's so important to be transparent and talk about our shared goals," said Lauren Speed-Hamilton. "We're thrilled to work with SoFi who is not only advocating that couples have these conversations but is giving their members tools and resources to successfully do so," adds Cameron Hamilton.

People are encouraged to tune in to the free event and join in on the conversation using the hashtag #LetsTalkMoney on Twitter and Instagram.

SoFi members have access to membership benefits which typically include live experiences across the country but have turned digital during the pandemic. Member benefits also include free career services, through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry, as well as access to financial planners for all members.

To learn more about the "Financially Ever After" event or tune in, visit sofi.com/financiallyeverafter .

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com .

Contacts

[email protected]

Disclosures:

SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2020 Social Finance, Inc.

SOURCE SoFi

Related Links

http://www.sofi.com

