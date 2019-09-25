SoFi Introduces Crypto Trading With SoFi Invest

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi announced today that it has added crypto trading to its fast-growing SoFi Invest platform, as a response to demand from its over 800,000 members. SoFi Invest is now the first platform to offer automated and active investing with stocks, ETFs, and crypto through a single app.

Individuals can easily buy and sell several cryptocurrencies with straightforward, competitive commissions and no account minimums, as well as track the price movements of the world's most widely-traded digital assets, with more cryptocurrencies to be added in the coming months. SoFi secures all crypto holdings from fraud and theft.

"Feedback from our members has made it clear that a significant percentage are not only interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies but are also already buying and selling crypto," said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. "We're very pleased to be adding this new product to SoFi Invest, as access, education, and keeping costs low for our members is at the heart of what we do."

SoFi Invest, released to the public earlier this year, offers both automated (robo-advising) and active investing (trading) with no fees on stock trading or account minimums. The launch of crypto trading comes on the heels of SoFi's introduction of its own SoFi-branded ETFs this Spring, which included the first two zero-fee ETFs on the market, as well as Stock Bits: the ability to buy and sell fractional shares in over 100 popular stocks and ETFs ranging from Apple and Amazon, to Alphabet and Tesla*.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 800,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium , future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

DISCLOSURES

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking SoFi ETFs Prospectus 4.6.2019.pdf. PDF File . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk including loss of principal. Please visit each fund's page for specific fund risks.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss in declining markets.

Fractional share trading does not reduce the price per share. On trading days, Stock Bits orders are executed only once round 3:30 PM ET, so orders placed after will complete the next trading day. Note - stock price and share proportion may change from the time you make your order. You can cancel Stock Bits orders until trades are executed. SoFi may also cancel orders or open a trading window off-schedule without notice.

*SoFi is not endorsing, and is not affiliated with the brands or companies listed.

"SoFi Invest" refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and affiliates. Automated investing is owned by SoFi Wealth LLC, SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Brokerage services provided by SoFi Securities LLC, registered broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, and Cryptocurrency trading will be made available via SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

Important: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aren't endorsed or guaranteed by any government, are volatile and involve a high degree of risk.

