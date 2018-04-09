SoFi Names Michelle Gill Chief Financial Officer

Gill joins SoFi from TPG Sixth Street Partners. Previously, she spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs & Co., where most recently she was a Partner co-heading the Structured Finance business. Gill received her JD from Cornell Law School and her BA from the University of California at Los Angeles.

"I am excited to be joining Anthony and the team at SoFi in building an innovative and inclusive culture that will radically change the way people approach their finances," said Gill. "The company's impressive financial strength paired with its talented team gives SoFi the opportunity to expand the breadth of its offerings and ultimately help more members achieve success."

Gill replaces Interim CFO Steven Freiberg, who assumed the role in May 2017. Freiberg also serves as vice chairman of SoFi's Board of Directors and will remain in that role.

SoFi closed 2017 having reached new milestones across its business, cracking $25 billion in funded loans since inception and over 430,000 members. The company completed $2.6 billion in loan securitizations in the first quarter of 2018, a 35% increase over the prior-year period and its largest-ever quarterly ABS issuance volume.

