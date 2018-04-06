SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members

"At SoFi, we're focused on how we can help our members get ahead financially, and a huge piece of that is career success and satisfaction," said VP of Membership at SoFi, Libby Leffler. "While we already conduct over 1,000 career counseling sessions in-house per quarter, this collaboration will allow us to deepen the career guidance we're able to offer and increase the number of members we're able to help."

SoFi Career Solutions powered by KF Advance offers online assessments, resume review, career coaching, and other services that leverage Korn Ferry's vast IP and their more than 70 years of consulting expertise. Through KF Advance, job seekers find the expertise they need and the encouragement they desire to find the career path that will bring them more purpose and passion and elevate their performance through features including resume-parsing technology and personalized strengths assessments.

SoFi and Korn Ferry piloted the offering in the first quarter of 2018, with over 350 SoFi members receiving complimentary access to the KF Advance platform. Pilot participants reported an aggregate 96% satisfaction rate in post-access surveys, suggesting both strong demand and enthusiasm for the platform.

"Following an incredibly successful pilot period with SoFi, we're proud to be formalizing this partnership," said Bryan Ackermann, Korn Ferry's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "We're excited to see the difference we're able to make in each individual's life."

SoFi members can access the KF Advance benefits including career coaching, resume review, and personal branding guidance by visiting the dedicated SoFi powered by KF Advance site at https://kfadvance.com/sofi/.

About SoFi

SoFi is a new kind of finance company taking a radical approach to lending, wealth management and insurance. From unprecedented products and tools to faster service and open conversations, we're all about helping our members get ahead and find success. Whether they're looking to buy a home, save money on student loans, ascend in their careers, or invest in the future, the SoFi community works to empower our members to accomplish the goals they set and achieve financial greatness as a result. For more information, visit SoFi.com.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The firm helps companies design their organization – the structure, the roles and responsibilities, as well as how they compensate, develop and motivate their people. As importantly, Korn Ferry helps organizations select and hire the talent they need to execute their strategy. The firm's approximately 7,000 colleagues serve clients in more than 50 countries.

