The SOFi Hot Cup eliminates need for separate plastic lid

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After four years of research and development, SOFi Products is excited to reveal its new 100% plastic-free, biodegradable cup for hot beverages that doesn't require a separate lid.

The SOFi Hot Cup features three flaps that fold together to form a spill-proof spout. This design eliminates the need for a separate plastic lid, saving businesses money, storage space and freight costs. The company's breakthrough patent-pending locking mechanism also ensures unmatched spill protection, while its proprietary water-based coating eliminates soggy sips.

SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages

"There are no cups currently on the market that are 100% biodegradable and eliminate the need for a lid," said Brandon Leeds, co-founder of SOFi Products.

Despite industry efforts to create paper cups that are either recyclable or biodegradable, most companies use a plastic laminate as a sealant, which makes them difficult to recycle and nearly impossible to compost. The vast majority of cups also use plastic lids which make it more difficult to recycle. As a result, it is estimated that 50 billion cups are thrown away in the United States each year.

The SOFi Hot Cup is the first paper cup that doesn't require a plastic lid and is truly biodegradable (biodegrades in less than 180 days), which means it can be composted at any composting facility.

Brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds founded SOFi after they grew tired of seeing plastic waste in the waterways and on the beaches of Miami. Rather than turning a blind eye, the two decided to do something about it.

In 2019, the brothers set out to create a paper straw that lasts for hours, does not get soggy, and does not taste like paper. The straws were a hit, so the brothers decided to create a paper cup for cold beverages that was 100% plastic free and biodegradable. The straws and cups are now offered nationwide in Walmart and at a variety of coffee and restaurant chains, including La Colombe, Bluestone Lane, Earl of Sandwich, Alfred Coffee, and more.

For more information about the SOFi Hot Cup please visit the company's website .

Media Contact:

Paul Clarke

Public Relations

305-572-0077

[email protected]

About SOFi Products: Based in Miami, SOFi Paper Products was founded by brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds. SOFi makes durable, compostable paper straws and cups that help businesses offer an environmentally-sustainable food and beverage experience.

SOURCE SOFi Products