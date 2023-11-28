SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages

News provided by

SOFi Products

28 Nov, 2023, 08:51 ET

The SOFi Hot Cup eliminates need for separate plastic lid

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After four years of research and development, SOFi Products is excited to reveal its new 100% plastic-free, biodegradable cup for hot beverages that doesn't require a separate lid.

The SOFi Hot Cup features three flaps that fold together to form a spill-proof spout. This design eliminates the need for a separate plastic lid, saving businesses money, storage space and freight costs. The company's breakthrough patent-pending locking mechanism also ensures unmatched spill protection, while its proprietary water-based coating eliminates soggy sips.

Continue Reading
SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages
SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages
SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages
SOFi Products Unveils New Plastic-Free, Biodegradable Cup for Hot Beverages

"There are no cups currently on the market that are 100% biodegradable and eliminate the need for a lid," said Brandon Leeds, co-founder of SOFi Products.

Despite industry efforts to create paper cups that are either recyclable or biodegradable, most companies use a plastic laminate as a sealant, which makes them difficult to recycle and nearly impossible to compost. The vast majority of cups also use plastic lids which make it more difficult to recycle. As a result, it is estimated that 50 billion cups are thrown away in the United States each year.

The SOFi Hot Cup is the first paper cup that doesn't require a plastic lid and is truly biodegradable (biodegrades in less than 180 days), which means it can be composted at any composting facility.

Brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds founded SOFi after they grew tired of seeing plastic waste in the waterways and on the beaches of Miami. Rather than turning a blind eye, the two decided to do something about it.

In 2019, the brothers set out to create a paper straw that lasts for hours, does not get soggy, and does not taste like paper. The straws were a hit, so the brothers decided to create a paper cup for cold beverages that was 100% plastic free and biodegradable. The straws and cups are now offered nationwide in Walmart and at a variety of coffee and restaurant chains, including La Colombe, Bluestone Lane, Earl of Sandwich, Alfred Coffee, and more.

For more information about the SOFi Hot Cup please visit the company's website.

Media Contact:
Paul Clarke
Public Relations
305-572-0077
[email protected] 

About SOFi Products: Based in Miami, SOFi Paper Products was founded by brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds. SOFi makes durable, compostable paper straws and cups that help businesses offer an environmentally-sustainable food and beverage experience.

SOURCE SOFi Products

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.