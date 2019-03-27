SoFi Refreshes Home Loans, Making Home Buying Painless and Paperless

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SoFi announced the refresh of its mortgage offering as SoFi Home Loans, complete with a reengineered process that helps people buy or refinance a home with an online application, no hidden fees, or prepayment penalties.

"For most people, buying a home is the most important financial decision and, at the same time, the most complicated and stressful one they'll ever make," said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. "We've taken everything we've learned in making lending convenient and painless, and brought it to SoFi Home Loans."

The new SoFi Home Loans offering is built around a fast and easy application process. Applicants can pre-qualify in as little as two minutes online without any impact to their credit score. SoFi supports members throughout the search and home buying experience by offering a dedicated support team to help them with every step of the journey.

SoFi Home Loans offer competitive rates including affordable down payments, with as little as 10% down on loans up to $3MM, with no hidden fees or prepayment penalties. SoFi allows applicants to choose between four different loan terms and fixed or adjustable rates. Those interested in refinancing can choose between traditional mortgage refinancing, cash-out refinancing, and student loan cash-out refinancing. If SoFi Home Loans isn't able to handle a loan request, SoFi provides an easy option to digitally transfer member information to its affiliate partner who may be able to help.

SoFi membership, which comes with usage of any SoFi product, offers benefits including exclusive events across the country, complementary financial planning, and career coaching through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry. Members also receive rate discounts on additional SoFi loans of a different type.

Learn more about SoFi Home Loans and availability at https://www.sofi.com/home-loans/.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than half a million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

1SoFi loans are originated by SoFi Lending Corp., a lender licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law, license number 6054612; NMLS # 1121636. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)

