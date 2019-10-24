SoFi Says Don't Leave Money On The Table

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Not negotiating one's compensation could cost an individual over $1 million dollars over the course of a forty-five year career.1 To make sure that Americans are not leaving any money on the table and have the means to achieve financial independence, SoFi is celebrating the second annual "Get That Raise" initiative to encourage members to know their worth and ask for greater compensation, with the goal of helping our community receive at least $20 million in raises by next year's event.

For this year's initiative, SoFi is partnering with the most decorated track and field Olympian, Allyson Felix. Felix openly discussed negotiations with her brand partner Nike, who offered to pay her 70% less than what she was making before her maternity leave. Tonight, she will join SoFi members at an exclusive in-person New York City event for a fireside chat sharing her best negotiation advice and what she learned from that experience. The conversation will be livestreamed to SoFi's Twitter and LinkedIn at 7:15p ET/4:15p PT.

To spread this wisdom even further, SoFi has added new features to its award-winning "Get That Raise" tool , including a more personalized action plan and a pre-populated professional presentation to take into compensation conversations to help people get that raise. There is also a "money left on the table" calculator that will calculate how much money is at stake should people not regularly negotiate.

"We want to help people earn $20 million dollars in raises by 'Get That Raise' 2020," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "We want to help people get their money right and accelerate the path to financial independence. Advocating for yourself and having the confidence to negotiate to earn more is the single best way to do that. There is no better model for our members than Allyson Felix, as she has faced and overcome this challenge firsthand."

"I'm excited to partner with SoFi to help their members 'Get That Raise' because it's clearly a cause I'm personally affected by," said Felix. "From this experience I learned that my voice has power and that standing up for yourself is not only good for you, but it changes things for communities as a whole. I'm thankful that SoFi is prioritizing this conversation and equipping their members with the knowledge and resources to face this challenge head on."

SoFi's first-ever "Get That Raise" event was held last year on September 20th in partnership with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski. The Webby Award-winning "Get That Raise" tool was debuted in 2019 and has been featured as a career resource in The New York Times.

SoFi members have access to membership benefits which include live experiences across the country. Member benefits also includes free career services, through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry, as well as access to financial planners to all members.

To explore the tool and learn more about this year's initiative visit sofi.com/getthatraise .

"Missing out on $1 million" calculation is based on a starting salary of $60,000 and the value after 45 years of a one-time salary increase based on a 10% raise. The output value is the sum of after-tax spending and pre-tax savings. The calculation assumes a 0.22% individual federal tax rate, a 2.50% inflation rate, a 7.00% rate of return, a 80% spending rate and a 20% savings rate. This calculation does not account for state taxes, social security benefits, or getting additional raises over time.

