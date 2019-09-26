SoFi Says Millennials Can Invest In Their Retirement and Have Their Coffee, Too

Personal finance "gurus" and "experts" have taken to slapping mainly millennials on their proverbial wrists for their (alleged) lavish spending on specialty coffee beverages at the expense of investing in their futures, beyond that of previous generations. SoFi, the same brand that provided a free month's supply of avocado toast for new homeowners , thinks millennials have taken enough heat for this overplayed and simply inaccurate stereotype.

"This age-old debate among financial experts may have the public believe that millennials are wasting their retirement funds on their daily coffee habits. They should try student loan debt on for size," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "For National Coffee Day, we want to celebrate our members -- those who are finding a way, in spite of their debt, to invest in their futures and enjoy their preferred coffee beverage."

All existing SoFi Invest members will receive an email with a QR code for a $5 coupon to use via the Bluestone Lane app, valid for one month to help them live the #americanodream. SoFi will also be offering a $5 app coupon to Bluestone Lane to anyone who opens a SoFi Invest account and makes a trade of at least $5 by October 24, 2019. And with as little as $1 on SoFi Invest, the company's Stock Bits offers the ability to buy and sell fractional shares in over 50 popular stocks and ETFs ranging from Apple and Amazon, to Alphabet and Tesla*.

Earlier this year, SoFi released several new products and features all on the SoFi mobile app to help members get their money right, including SoFi Invest , SoFi Money ®, Private Student Loans and a relaunch of its home loans experience. SoFi membership offers benefits including exclusive events across the country, complimentary financial planning, and career coaching to all active members through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry. Members also receive incentives on SoFi products, including rate discounts on additional loans. For more information, visit SoFi.com/Invest or download our iOS and Android apps.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 800,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium , future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand, and one of America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the "Avocado Smash" to the United States, the brand has had an undeniable influence on the American market, and has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane's award winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian, Nicholas Stone, who upon moving to New York City, discovered that there was a real opportunity to provide an enhanced coffee and café experience, rather than one focused purely on transactions and solving a need for caffeine.

DISCLOSURES

1Expires October 29 2019. Valid for the first 5,000 redemptions only. Limit of 1 redemption per customer. Only valid at Bluestone Lane coffee shops, cafés not included.

*Fractional share trading does not reduce the price per share. On trading days, Stock Bits orders are executed only once round 3:30 PM ET, so orders placed after will complete the next trading day. Note - stock price and share proportion may change from the time you make your order. You can cancel Stock Bits orders until trades are executed. SoFi may also cancel orders or open a trading window off-schedule without notice. SoFi is not endorsing, and is not affiliated with the brands or companies listed.

"SoFi Invest" refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and affiliates. Automated investing is owned by SoFi Wealth LLC, SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Brokerage services provided by SoFi Securities LLC, registered broker dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, and Cryptocurrency trading will be made available via SoFi Digital Assets, LLC.

SoFi Money is a cash management account not a bank account. SoFi Money is a brokerage account. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. SoFi Money® is offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA / SIPC .

