SoFi selects Blockchain.com as its first digital asset partner

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted and popular platforms for retail customers and institutions to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, today announced a definitive deal with SoFi Technologies, Inc. the digital personal finance company, in which all SoFi crypto accounts for U.S. users will be given the opportunity to migrate to Blockchain.com's platform.

"We are not only fortifying our commitment to a superior crypto experience but also solidifying our position as the undeniable leader in the ever-evolving crypto industry", said Peter Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Blockchain.com. "This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in Blockchain.com's growth trajectory, propelling us towards owning the crypto space and ensuring that Blockchain.com remains the pioneer of the future of finance. As we look forward, our dedication to innovation, security, and empowering individuals remains unwavering."

"SoFi choosing Blockchain.com as its strategic crypto partner is a testament to and endorsement of Blockchain.com's unwavering commitment to security and innovative approach to the future of financial commerce," said Joseph Otting, Blockchain.com Independent Director and former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency. "This collaboration will open new doors and opportunities for SoFi members, providing access to a broad range of digital tokens and advanced trading features." 

This partnership brings a wave of new features and benefits for SoFi members who previously used SoFi crypto, offering new access to Blockchain's dozens of tokens to trade, advanced trading features like Recurring Buys, educational resources, and world-class security measures including the option to self-custody crypto.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

