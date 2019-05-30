Sofia Kaman Fine Jewels Launches 'My Treasure' Feature So Customers Can See Jewelry on Their Own Hands

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What's more fun than going to a dreamy jewelry shop and trying on all the beautiful jewels and rings? Well, getting a similar experience from your own phone might be. Sofia Kaman Fine Jewels unveils a new app on its website called My Treasure that allows customers to upload photos of their hand and virtually try on any ring. Customers can try on an engagement ring or curate a gorgeous ring stack right from their phone.

"It's my mission to help people find jewelry that reflects their personal sensibilities," said founder Sofia Kaman. "And I'm excited that this new feature will help customers try on jewels whenever inspiration hits, no matter where they are."

The feature is user friendly and can be accessed in these easy steps:

Step 1:

On SofiaKaman.com, click the top left corner navigation icon for the menu where you will find the Sign In button (required to use My Treasure).

Step 2:

Tap the Sign In option and sign into your existing account or create a new one to unlock your treasures!

Step 3:

Select a ring and scroll the photos to the My Treasure hand icon.

Step 4:

Tap the hand image to take a photo of your hand or upload a new image. Your image is saved, so you only have to upload it once, but you can upload a new one any time.

Pro-tip: Already have an engagement ring and want to see how it looks with an SK wedding band? Snap a photo of your hand with the ring on and start stacking!

Step 5:

The ring will pop up in a default position. Move the ring to position over your finger and pinch to resize the ring to fit.

Step 6:

Tap the navigation arrow to return to the product page and try on new rings. The ring size and position are saved for every ring with My Treasure.

Tap the My Treasure menu to upload a new photo (your old photo will be deleted), delete your photo or reset the ring to the default position.

All women's rings (excluding vintage) are photographed in a size six and are for reference only. If your finger is larger than a size 6, the overall scale of the ring may appear larger than in real life. If your finger is smaller, the overall scale of the ring may appear smaller than in real life. The purpose of the application is to give reference to how shapes will look on a finger and how ring stacks pair together.

The feature is compatible with Safari/Chrome on iPhone and with Chrome on Android. It may vary on other devices and the company is working towards compatibility across as many platforms as possible.

About Sofia Kaman Fine Jewels:

Treasured beauty, sustainably crafted.

Since launching her original jewelry collection in 2001 as Kamofie Designs, Sofia's brand has been on a course of steady growth and evolution. From making wax carvings on her kitchen table, Sofia's gem-filled dreams crystallized into soulful designs, a prolific body of work, a wholesale business and showroom, and ultimately a retail and online jewelry boutique. 2008 marked the opening of her first retail space on the dynamic Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California. She enjoyed 10 years there before relocating to her current, roomier showroom and design studio in Santa Monica, CA. SKFJ is passionate about using ethical and sustainable materials in all that they do and are happy to provide their clients with a variety of eco-friendly jewelry options to accommodate their needs. This includes recycled metals, lab-grown diamonds, antique diamonds, and a plethora of ethically sourced diamonds and gems. For more information, please visit www.sofiakaman.com.

