Sofia Vergara hosts record crowd at LA Art Show's patron reception for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Three magical St. Jude moments happened during opening night of the LA Art Show.

Tony Thomas and Jason Thomas Gordon, son and grandson of hospital founder Danny Thomas, greeted attendees to share Danny's legacy and celebrate progress in the fight to end childhood cancer.

Vergara reunited with St. Jude patient Cole, 13, on the red carpet. They first met in 2018 when Cole was receiving continuing care at St. Jude after he had a cancerous brain tumor removed at a local children's hospital. Since then, Cole has finished his treatment plan.

And artist Robert Vargas painted live portraits, including one of Cole, for donations to St. Jude. Vargas recently toured the hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he painted portraits to bring joy to patient families.

Special thanks to the LA Art Show for donating 100 percent of Patron ticket sales and 15 percent of general ticket sales on opening night to the hospital.

