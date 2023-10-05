Sofidel CEO Named 2023 Game Changer by Store Brands

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luigi Lazzareschi, the CEO of Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, has been recognized as a 2023 Store Brands Game Changer.

For the past three years, Store Brands has recognized private-label organization leaders and brands across the world whose innovative ideas are driving positive change in the industry. Lazzareschi was recognized for his leadership in technological and personnel investments to enhance Sofidel's sustainability efforts.

"It's our priority to create an inclusive, resilient and sustainable future for people and the planet," said Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO, Sofidel. "I'm honored to be featured as a 2023 Store Brands Game Changer. We are committed to promoting transformative change and creating shared value for all our stakeholders; our customers and distributors are key partners in achieving this purpose."

Recent Sofidel accomplishments under the leadership of Lazzareschi include its #1 ranking out of 103 companies in 2022 by Morningstar Sustainalytics in the Household Products category. This achievement demonstrates Lazzareschi's emphasis on increased transparency, using sustainable manufacturing processes, sourcing paper in environmentally responsible ways and working to fight climate change.

"My goal is to continue Sofidel's legacy of being a trustworthy organization that is doing its best to help the planet and its people," added Lazzareschi.

For more information about the 2023 Store Brands Game Changers, visit storebrands.com/2023-game-changers-luigi-lazzareschi-sofidel. For more information about Sofidel's sustainability goals, visit sofidel.com/en/sustainability/.

About The Sofidel Group      

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

