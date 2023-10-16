Sofidel Ranks Best in Industry for ESG Risk Management

News provided by

Sofidel

16 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel, a global household products company ranked first over 103 companies in its industry by Morningstar Sustainalytics for its commitment to the preservation of biodiversity, anti-corruption strategies and transparency.

Sofidel placed in the "Low Risk" category which lists companies with an ability to manage environmental, social and governance risks. Sustainalytics ranked Sofidel in the top 10% of over 15,000 global companies evaluated.

"Sustainalytics' rating attests to our commitment to ESG, sustainability and risk management policies," commented Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of Sofidel. "These analyses are a benchmark for worldwide stakeholders whose choices are increasingly guided by companies' abilities to implement effective sustainability strategies."

Sofidel excelled in the Land Use – Biodiversity category – receiving a score of 97/100. Today, Sofidel strictly uses pulp 100% certified under forest chain-of-custody schemes and is committed to the active monitoring of high-risk countries and control measures on all levels of its supply chain.

"This recognition signifies our sustainability commitment to measurable results, which allows us to compare ourselves with international best practices and detect further areas for improvement," added Lazzareschi.

In the assessment for the Carbon – Own Operations category, Sofidel achieved a 'negligible risk' rating. Sofidel's reduction targets are endorsed by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are consistent with the Paris Agreement's requirements. It's focused on achieving its goal of having 84% of purchased energy derived from renewable sources by 2030.

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.

This publication contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

About Sofidel
The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

SOURCE Sofidel

