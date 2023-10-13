Sofidel's Innovative Web App Nominated for ISSA Show Innovation Award

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, today announced that its web application, Apper, is nominated for an ISSA Show Innovation Award. The web app is an innovative tool that gives users a better understanding of Papernet products and private-label solutions.

"Apper enables Distributor Sales Representatives (DSRs) and sales representatives to access product data sheets, product images, a cost-in-use calculator and a cross-reference tool at their fingertips," said Giorgia Giove, Marketing Manager, Sofidel America. "Apper is a digital application that eliminates the need to produce and distribute physical catalogs and communication materials, helping to reduce waste."

Apper comes equipped with The Papernet Academy, which features tutorial videos that guide users, step-by-step, on how to properly install dispensers, like the HyTech Seas paper towel and toilet paper dispensers, winners of the 2022 ISSA Show Innovation Award.

"Papernet brand products are sustainable, and many are Forest Stewardship Council®-certified. Several of the paper products also help end users with common restroom issues, like clogging and foul smells that lead to hefty maintenance fees," added Giove.

To learn more about Apper, or to vote for it in the ISSA Show Innovation Award Program, visit https://issashowplanner.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10928. It will be featured at booth 1813 at the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas, November 13-16.

About The Sofidel Group      
The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com

