SOFIRN Launches SE1, A Quick-Release Pocket Light for On-the-Spot Tasks

Built around the idea of "Pocket Light, Redefined," the SOFIRN SE1 combines with wrist wear, clip on, hang, keychain-style, and magnetic attachment for hands-free lighting, 300-lumen output and RGB visibility in a coin-sized body.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFIRN today announces the launch of the SE1(aluminum version), a quick-release pocket light designed for everyday on-the-spot tasks. After the debut of the 16th Anniversary Limited Copper Gift Box earlier this year, the SE1 now expands to a wider global release with its aluminum version in 3 colors, available in Standard Pack ($17.99) and Light-Only ($14.99) options, bringing SOFIRN's quick-release wearable carry concept into everyday EDC use.

The Groundbreaking Quick-Release Clip Module System

SOFIRN SE1 Demo Video Speed Speed SOFIRN SE1, A Quick-Release Pocket Light for On-the-Spot Tasks Wearable Light

The groundbreaking design of SE1 lies in its Quick-Release Clip Module System, designed to make a pocket light easier to carry, easier to place and faster to use when both hands are busy.

That quick-release clip module system gives users more than extra carry options: wrist wear, magnetic attachment, clip-on carry, as well as an accessory hung on the neck.

Users can clip it to a pocket or bag strap for quick access, keep it close with the lanyard, wear it on the wrist when light needs to move with them, or snap it onto a metal surface through the magnetic back clip when the task requires both hands to stay focused.

From checking under a car seat to looking inside a backpack, walking the dog at night or making a quick repair, the SE1 is built to keep light truly at hand for on-the-spot needs and to bring the pocket light into a more wearable era.

300 Lumens for Everyday Tasks

The SE1 delivers up to 300 lumens with a 76-meter beam distance, offering close-range clarity for finding items, checking corners, moving around at night and handling quick tasks before reaching for a larger light. Compared with a phone light, the beam is brighter and more focused, giving users a more reliable option for everyday visibility.

Built for practical, short-distance use rather than excess output, the beam is aimed at the moments people typically reach for first: quick checks, dark corners, short walks, gear searches and small repairs. That positioning also matches how SOFIRN describes the product publicly: a compact light for everyday on-the-spot tasks rather than a substitute for a full-size flashlight.

RGB Signal Ring for Visibility After Dark

An integrated RGB signal ring adds visibility, signaling and subtle atmosphere after dark. Users can switch between four modes for location marking, gentle night guidance and low-glare signaling, from marking a bag or tent entrance to adding visibility to a dog leash during evening walks.

This makes the SE1 more than a white-light task tool. It also gives the product a secondary visibility function that is easy to recognize in low-light environments and useful for everyday carry situations where users want light presence without harsh glare.

Coin-Size CNC Aluminum Body

Measuring 30 × 30 × 14 mm and weighing just 20 g, the SE1 Aluminum version features a rounded-square silhouette and CNC-machined construction built for comfortable daily carry, repeated clip-on use, and the normal knocks of real routines, offering a noticeably lighter and more practical everyday setup, comparing to the previously sold-out SOFIRN SE1 16th Anniversary Limited Copper Gift Box, which used red copper construction and weighed 45 g.

Beyond that, the SE1 also includes several thoughtful details for everyday convenience, such as a 120mW UV light for quick daily checks, a one-button minimal UI with virtually no learning curve, and over 10 hours of runtime on the 2 lm Moonlight mode.

A Light Built for Real Everyday Moments

"SE1 was developed for the small moments when people need light immediately, without changing what they are doing," said Sean Lee, Brand Director at SOFIRN. "The quick-release clip module system is what makes it different. It allows a pocket light to move with the user, shift into hands-free placement quickly and stay ready for the short, everyday tasks that happen first."

Availability & Launch Pricing

The SOFIRN SE1 will be available starting at 9 p.m. EDT on May 20 through SOFIRN's official online channels.

Standard Pack - $17.99, Light-Only - $14.99.

From May 20 through May 22 EDT, SOFIRN brings global users a 72-hour special launch offer:

Standard Pack - $15.99 ( $23.99, 33% OFF) , Light-Only - $12.99 ($19.99, 35% OFF).

US Store: https://store.us.sofirnlight.com/US-SE1-AL

Global Store: https://tinyurl.com/GLOBAL-AE1-AL

About SOFIRN

Founded in 2016, SOFIRN creates lighting tools focused on what matters most: practical use, consistent reliability and real-world performance. Every product is built for a clearly defined scenario, from night fishing and roadside emergencies to home power outages, so it is purpose-built rather than one-size-fits-all. Starting from the primary-use need in each scene, SOFIRN refines core performance such as beam control, intuitive operation, ultra-high brightness and dependable power. Public brand materials describe SOFIRN as a scenario-first lighting brand guided by the line "Brave the Night. Reach the Light." and trusted in 100+ countries and regions.

Facebook: @Sofirn Flashlight US / @Sofirn Flashlight

Instagram: @sofirnflashlight_us / @sofirnflashlight

SOURCE SOFIRN