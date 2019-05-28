Sofitel Invites Guests to 'Live The French Way'...

"The goal of Live the French Way is to reinforce Sofitel's position in the luxury segment and leverage its inherent strengths, while also differentiating the brand from its competitors and injecting a sense of modernity into the brand. We think guests will be delighted to experience authentic French touches through an immersive and luxurious journey into Sofitel's world, wherever they may travel," said Steven Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Accor.

The brand campaign, which will introduce new programming and guest experiences throughout the year, was co-created with BETC ETOILE ROUGE, a full-service Paris-based agency offering strategic, creative, and production expertise for luxury, fashion, beauty and hospitality brands. The campaign integrates the finest of French passions, with exclusive and inspired collaborations in film, music and food.

Celebrated photographer and director Charlotte Wales was engaged to design a film where worldly voyageurs dive into chic and whimsical experiences. Shot on location in France and China, the campaign invites Sofitel guests to experience the French way of living in an authentic and indulgent way. Charlotte's ethereal images make use of soft lighting and subtle composition, pushing her subjects to the forefront in the most sophisticated manner.

The voice of the Live the French Way campaign is none other than France's most au courant pop icon, Clara Luciani. Influenced as much by Françoise Hardy as by Nico or Patti Smith, Clara is a highly creative, prolific and endearing artist, and has written some of the most illuminating songs in recent French music. Clara's original track, "En Voyage" was written and recorded exclusively for Sofitel.

One of the most extraordinary elements of Live the French Way, will be the introduction of Les Dîners Extraordinaires, reinforcing Sofitel's French culinary heritage with a supremely luxurious touch. Celebrity Chef Yannick Alléno will create once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences, presenting the best of modern French cuisine in spectacular, culturally rich settings all over the world. Keeping with the brand's free-spirited persona, guests will not discover the exact dinner location until they arrive, providing a spontaneous, joyful and elegant experience of arts de la table.

The campaign will also come to life on social networks through the hashtag #LiveTheFrenchWay. Posts from the brand and its hotels will showcase the glamorous, chic and spontaneous nature of French style, with guests and travelers encouraged to share their best Sofitel experiences as well. A supporting media plan, which will be introduced in 2020, will complement the Live The French Way global roll out and activities.

"Sofitel is a global ambassador of French savoir-faire and art de vivre," said Joao Rocco, Vice President, Luxury Brand Management, Sofitel Brands. "Our 'Frenchness' is the attribute most frequently praised by our guests and most often mentioned within their feedback, so we know that our culture is important to them. Our unique sense of joie de vivre is felt at our hotels in more than 40 countries across five continents, and it's a defining element that has become the signature of our brand."

Modern luxury voyageurs are invited to eat, sleep, enjoy, travel, stay, celebrate and Live the French Way at Sofitel Hotels & Resorts through the brand passions of design, gastronomy, art & culture, and well-being. Upon arrival, guests are greeted in French by Sofitel staff wearing made-to-measure designs created by Parisian-based fashion designer Léa Peckre. Senses are awakened by the wafting scent of Essence de Sofitel, a gorgeous fragrance created by renowned perfumer Lucien Ferrero, which wafts through the hotel lobby and public spaces. Sofitel Sound Signature by DJ Mosey sets a sultry and insouciant atmosphere. In the late afternoon, guests indulge in Le Goûter or L'Apéritif in the hotel bars, followed by Gastronomie Française in the dining rooms.

With a characteristically light French touch, Sofitel will continue to offer a whirlwind of culturally fascinating events all year long, from photography exhibitions and fashion week events, to glittering, star-studded La Nuit by Sofitel parties, to Fête de la Musique celebrations around the summer solstice, and Sofitel Wine Days during the annual French wine harvest. A partnership with Dîner en Blanc in North America invites Sofitel guests to skip the wait lists and enjoy a VIP experience within one of the most sought-after French cultural events in the world.

