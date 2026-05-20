SoFlo Customs Introduces the Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator, a Retro-Modern 4x4 Starting at $79,999

Starting at $79,999, the Kaizer Edition begins with a modern 2026 Jeep Gladiator and transforms it with SoFlo's Kaiser-inspired front end, Kevlar armor finish, 40-inch Yokohama Geolandar tires, 17-inch black tactical wheels and a full package of functional upgrades. The result is a custom 4x4 with the squared-off, purposeful look of a classic utility truck and the comfort, safety, technology and convenience expected from a modern Jeep Gladiator.

The design takes inspiration from the Kaiser Jeep M715, a 1 1/4-ton truck produced from 1967 to 1969 and used by the U.S. military in cargo, troop carrier, ambulance and field-service applications. Based on the civilian Jeep Gladiator/J-series platform of its era, the M715 became recognizable for its upright front end, narrow grille, round headlights, squared fenders and function-first proportions. The SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator channels that visual attitude into a new custom build. It is not an old truck, a restored vehicle or a former military vehicle.

"The goal was to capture what people love about the M715: the stance, the simplicity and that unmistakable utility-truck face," said Joseph Ghattas, president, engineer and head designer of SoFlo Customs. "But we didn't want to build something that only looked cool. With 5.13 gears and our suspension underneath it, this thing has enough torque to spin 40-inch tires, but it still glides down the highway at 80 with one finger on the wheel. That is the whole point of the Kaizer Edition. You get the old Kaiser attitude in something that feels modern, stable and easy to drive."

The SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator pairs its retro-inspired exterior with hardware engineered to make the larger tire package feel controlled, usable and confident. A 5.13 gear upgrade helps deliver the torque needed for 40-inch tires, while a cold air intake and custom dual-tip exhaust add sharper response and a more aggressive sound.

The build also features Apocalypse Manufacturing's geometry-corrected Gladiator suspension system, engineered to improve stability, ride quality and control on and off road. Fully adjustable control arms and control arm relocation brackets help correct caster and pinion angles, reducing driveline vibration and steering wander while restoring proper suspension geometry. Heavy-duty front and rear track bars help maintain axle alignment and stability, while progressive-rate coil springs support improved ride quality, load control and suspension travel. The system is paired with 2.5-inch diameter sealed monotube shocks designed for damping performance, heat dissipation and high-speed control.

Exterior equipment includes a center hood vent, 8-piece Apocalypse overhead lightbar, front bumper with 9,500-pound winch, SoFlo steel nerf steps and a SoFlo aluminum roll cage.

Inside, the SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator features a two-toned saddle-colored marine-grade leather custom interior with double diamond stitch detailing. Modern comfort and convenience features remain intact, including a 12-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera, power windows and power doors.

The Kaizer Edition joins SoFlo Customs' existing Jeep Gladiator edition lineup, which includes the Outrider Edition, SoFlo Edition, Spartan Edition and Bobbed Bed Edition. The Kaizer Edition gives the lineup a new retro-modern entry point for customers who want heritage-inspired design, modern usability and a turnkey ownership experience from one of America's leading custom truck builders.

Key Features of the SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator

The SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator starts at $79,999 and includes:

2026 Jeep Gladiator platform





SoFlo Kaiser-inspired custom front end





392 engine upgrade options





Gloss or Kevlar armor finish options





37, 38 and 40-inch tire options





17-inch black tactical wheels





5.13 gears for improved torque and drivability with 40-inch tires





Apocalypse Manufacturing geometry-corrected Gladiator suspension system

Fully adjustable control arms



Control arm relocation brackets



Heavy-duty front and rear track bars



Progressive-rate front and rear coil springs



2.5-inch diameter sealed monotube shocks

Custom dual-tip exhaust





Cold air intake





Center hood vent





8-piece Apocalypse overhead lightbar





Front bumper with 9,500-pound winch





SoFlo steel nerf steps





SoFlo aluminum roll cage





Two-toned marine-grade leather custom interior with double diamond stitch detailing





12-inch infotainment system





Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto





Rearview camera





Power windows and doors

Warranty, Financing and Availability

The SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator is available through SoFlo Customs with available financing options and a 1-year bumper-to-bumper, unlimited-mile warranty. Customers may inquire through SoFloCustoms.com or visit SoFlo Customs dealership locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Dallas.

Media Invited to Test Drive

Members of the press are invited to schedule private walkthroughs, photo opportunities and test drives of the SoFlo Kaizer Edition Jeep Gladiator by appointment.

To schedule a media test drive or showroom visit, please contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

850-409-9811

About SoFlo Customs

Based in South Florida, SoFlo Customs has been building custom vehicles for more than 15 years. With dealership locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Dallas, the company specializes in professional custom builds for Jeep, Ford Bronco, Ram, Ford F-150, G-Wagon and other truck platforms. SoFlo Customs is known for bold exterior design, proprietary armor-style finishes, lifted and widebody conversions, marine-grade interiors and turnkey custom vehicles built for customers nationwide.

SoFlo Customs also serves as the exclusive retailer of Apocalypse Manufacturing, the Florida-built 4x4 and 6x6 brand known for extreme horsepower, aggressive styling and some of the most recognizable custom trucks in the world.

SoFlo Customs of Fort Lauderdale

Phone: (954) 807-4139

Address: 1430 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website: https://www.soflocustom.com/dealership/fort-lauderdale/

SoFlo Customs of West Palm Beach

Phone: (561) 249-3926

Address: 2720 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Website: https://www.soflocustom.com/dealership/west-palm-beach/

SoFlo Customs of Tampa

Phone: (656) 999-5337

Address: 5626 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

Website: https://www.soflocustom.com/dealership/tampa/

SoFlo Customs of Dallas

Phone: 800-421-5277

Address: 1001 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Website: https://www.soflocustom.com/dealership/dallas-tx/

Instagram: @SoFloCustoms4x4

YouTube: @SoFloCustoms

TikTok: @SoFloCustoms4x4

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

[email protected]

850-409-9811

SOURCE SoFlo Customs