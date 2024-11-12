SoFlo Customs Launches The World's First 500 Horsepower Two Door Jeep Wrangler Pick Up And New Body Style Ford Bronco Truck Limited Editions

Meet SoFlo Customs JTT And Stud Pickup Trucks

SoFlo Continues To Push The Boundaries Of Design And Function, While Giving The People What They Have Been Calling Out For – More Pickups

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFlo Customs, the United States' premier custom vehicle manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking models: the highly anticipated single-cab-modified Jeep Wrangler pickup truck, dubbed the "JTT" (only 27 will ever be built) and the world's first new body style Ford Bronco pickup truck, nicknamed the "Stud." Both have a starting price of $65,000.

SoFlo Customs has three locations in South Florida, 2151 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD-Pompano Beach, 1430 W Broward Boulevard-Fort Lauderdale and an experience center located at 2720 Okeechobee Boulevard-West Palm Beach. Worldwide Shipping is available.

SoFlo Customs has a long and storied history of transforming existing vehicle lines, such as Jeep, Ford, Ram, Mercedes, GMC and Rivian, into fully built out, functional customs. With aggressive styling and off-road aptitude, SoFlo has developed a fleet of 4x4s and 6x6s, with their Apocalypse branded trucks, while the JTT and Stud not only continue this legacy but offer builds that create a sense of nostalgia with its customers.

"We're excited to introduce these one-of-a-kind vehicles to the pickup truck ravenous market," said Joseph Ghattas, Founder and CEO of SoFlo Customs and its sister company, Apocalypse Manufacturing. "These vehicles are Just The Tip of our creativity. At the end of the day, if I love driving it, then I'm sure my customers will love driving it too – that's honestly why I decided to put these builds into production."

Meet the "JTT"

The JTT is a custom single cab Jeep Wrangler JL pickup truck that packs a powerful performance and stands out with its retro design, paying homage to the Jeep Scrambler of yesteryear. The base of the donor four-door Wrangler remains intact, providing a desired wide footprint, while the two rear seats and trunk become home to an almost 5' pick up bed, with a 2x2' built-in hidden storage compartment and an all-aluminum chase rack. Its rugged looks check one box, the other earns the mark through the vehicle's modern technology which includes a full-service infotainment center with Apple CarPlay, backup camera, Bluetooth, adaptative cruise control and an aux switch pod, for complete exterior light control.

This bespoke vehicle offers an array of customization options, including exterior paint (both high gloss and off-road armor), interior color/pattern and rim/tire selection (20", 22" rims, 37", 38", 40" tires). SoFlo Customs can build the JTT using a turbocharged diesel, that churns out almost 500 pound-feet of torque, or one of two incredibly powerful HEMI® V8s – the 485 horsepower 392 and 717 horsepower supercharged Hellcat. These powerplant options allow owners to tailor their ride to fit their lifestyle, whether it's conquering tough trails or blasting through the city streets.

"This mini monster paired with a Hemi Hellcat is heart-pounding, driving excitement and way faster than any truck should ever be," continued Ghattas.

The JTT is reminiscent of the fabled Jeep single cab pickup vehicles of the past, only 30,000 made over a 6-year run, yet this modern-day construction is the first of its kind that is for sale. So how rare is this JTT still? Only 27 of these customs will ever be built leaving collectors scrambling to get their hands on the last 25 of them, two having been already sold and delivered.

When asked why only 27 will ever be built, Ghattas responded with, "The JTT is a rockstar of a pickup truck, and as we all know the iconic rockstars like Hendrix, Joplin and Cobain earned their legendary status in only 27 years on this earth."

Introducing the "Stud" Ford Bronco Pickup Truck

It seems like with every passing year the concept of a Bronco with a pickup bed has been dangled, but with SoFlo Customs the wait is over. Currently for sale, the Stud is an innovative take on the classic Ford Bronco that combines vintage style with unmatched versatility. The new body style features enhanced aerodynamics, a spacious 4' cargo bed, and state-of-the-art technology, plush weatherproof interior, convertible roof and roll-cage options, making it perfect for off-road enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.

The Stud boasts an upgraded frame with a 16" longer wheelbase than the standard Bronco SUV, making for a way better highway driving experience. Additionally, this custom widebody Bronco's suspension is upfitted with a 5" lift, 38" to 40" tires (both customers' choice), and has extreme durability thanks to its made-in-house widebody fender system, armored exterior shell and aluminum bumpers. For those looking to use it as the ultimate beach cruiser, the custom hardtop roof and four doors are removable.

Availability

All JTT and Stud models are sold through SoFloCustoms.com. Customers can visit the website and make a purchase from the company's large inventory or use their 3D Jeep and Bronco Builder tool to craft their own custom pickup, as well as price it out.

About Us

Based in South Florida with two dealer locations in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and a state-of-the-art 50,000 sq-ft building facility in Pompano Beach, South Florida Customs has been revolutionizing the custom vehicle market for over 15 years. With exclusive designs and professional builds for Jeeps, Broncos, Rams, Land Rovers, G-Wagons and other trucks, this operation is turning out the biggest and most aggressive vehicles in the business.

