Sofos Investments Dave O'Rourke to Keynote at Virtual Green Light Academy

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Master Network, LLC (TMN) CEO Ed Lyon announced today that Dave O'Rourke, President of Sofos Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), will be presenting a keynote address at their upcoming Virtual Green Light Academy.

"Dave is a leader and Sofos is an innovator at helping CPAs and EAs develop financial advisory practices to complement and strengthen their tax practices", said Lyon. "Sofos brings a ton of tools that help advisors provide critical advisory and investing help to their clients, and has co-developed FATE, a comprehensive fast-track program designed specifically for the tax professional.

"We see helping the tax professional seeking to play a more meaningful role in their clients' lives as a true blue ocean strategy", said O'Rourke. "Ed is the guru in his field, widely known among tax professionals for his remarkable depth of knowledge."

TMN has previously hosted two national Green Light Academy meetings dedicated to exploring the US tax code's "green lights" that help clients pay less, and the business development "green lights" that help tax professionals grow their businesses. This year, due to Covid, TMN will be hosting the academy virtually on October 22nd and 23rd.

Interested tax professionals can learn more and register here https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4781780877043273743.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com; www.sofosinvestments.com; www.taxmasternetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

