SoFresh Signs Multiple Franchise Agreements

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based SoFresh is an emerging, fresh casual concept, that serves nutritious, made-to-order meals that are quick and healthy.

SoFresh is scheduled to open three new Florida locations this year. The first of the three will be in South Tampa at Westshore Town Center (next to Starbucks). The opening is projected for Fall 2020 with Carrollwood and Lakeland locations to follow.

SoFresh

"We believe our menu will resonate with communities across the country," Williams adds. "We're more than just salads. Flavorful grain-based bowls are a spotlight on our menu."

SoFresh is meeting with prospective franchise partners throughout the states of Florida and Pennsylvania with plans to open more than twenty-five locations within the next two years.

About SoFresh

Proudly American, SoFresh currently has 12 locations open and committed to open in Florida and Pennsylvania. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef-crafted meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find SoFresh on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit us at lovesofresh.com.

