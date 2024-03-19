Soft & Dri Levels Up All-Day Confidence with a New Look, Go-Anywhere Shape and Mood Matching Scents.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft & Dri is upping their aluminum-free deodorant game with the debut of a bold new look, sleek, cylindrical design plus two new mood-matching scents and the return of a classic.

Mood-Inspired Fragrances Bring Bliss and Zen

Soft & Dri debuts a bold new look, sleek, cylindrical design plus two new mood-matching scents and the return of a classic.

Scent is known to have a powerful impact on one's emotions as well as their overall mood. Soft & Dri took this cue and curated their new aluminum-free stick deodorants with fragrances to uplift, inspire and match your mood.

The new Blissful Freesia fragrance captures the allure of a tropical paradise. Infused with notes of grapefruit and mango, a blend of exotic florals, sweet lively notes of freesia and a base of cedarwood, you'll feel your senses connect with a joyous, blissful mood.

If seeking peace and harmony, the new Zen Cucumber deodorant helps deliver chill vibes. The fragrance blends the crisp essence of a freshly sliced cucumber with orange, melon and velvety-smooth notes of musk and amber.

The brand is also bringing back fan favorite, Sparkling Citrus. It's the same refreshing scent and formula women have trusted and loved for years, all with a fresh new look and shape. The familiar floral notes and a powdery musk and cedarwood base inspire a bright, happy mood.

New Deodorants for a New Generation

"Women today take selfcare very seriously and want to feel good about what they're putting on their bodies," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at the Village Company. The new line of deodorants are aluminum-free and boosted with pH balancing minerals and Conditioning Silk® technology to softly glide on skin for invisible, all-day freshness. They are also free of dyes, talc, alcohol, phthalates, parabens and baking soda.

"While the brand has been around for nearly 60 years, we wanted to reintroduce Soft & Dri to a new generation of women with features and benefits that are important to them," adds Michelle. "Our goal was to create something new and bold within both the packaging design as well as the fragrances. The artful look paired with on-trend scents and quality ingredients, make our new deodorants a perfect addition to the modern selfcare routine."

The new line is also shaped for today's busy schedules. The slim, cylindrical design is easy to slip in a purse, workout bag or suitcase so women can always feel bold, beautiful and confident, no matter where the day takes them.

The new 3-ounce Soft & Dri aluminum-free stick deodorants are available online at softndri.com and on Amazon.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 kids bath brand with #1 bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gel; and Hallu® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

