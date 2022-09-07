Soft Contact Lens Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Evolving Opportunities with BenQ Corp. & Cantor and Nissel Ltd. - Technavio

The soft contact lens market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The soft contact lens market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Advanced Vision Technologies, Appenzeller Kontaktlinsen AG, Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Corp., Cantor and Nissel Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Metro Optics, Novartis AG, Precision Technology Services Ltd., SEED Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and UltraVision CLPL.

Some companies with key offerings -

Avtlens.com - The company offers Naturalens Scleral gas permeable contact lenses that come with a simplified fitted aspheric design with a secondary distance zone to help alleviate glare and flare at night.

The company offers Naturalens Scleral gas permeable contact lenses that come with a simplified fitted aspheric design with a secondary distance zone to help alleviate glare and flare at night. Bauschhealth.com - The company offers astigmatism contact lenses which is silicone hydrogel lens that combines moisture seal technology to help maintain 95 percent of lens moisture for providing patient all-day comfort.

The company offers astigmatism contact lenses which is silicone hydrogel lens that combines moisture seal technology to help maintain 95 percent of lens moisture for providing patient all-day comfort. Benq.com - The company offers eautrasil hydrophilic silicone technology contact lenses which enhance long-lasting comfort for brighter vision.

The company offers eautrasil hydrophilic silicone technology contact lenses which enhance long-lasting comfort for brighter vision. Zeiss AG - The company offers EnergizeMe spectacle lenses which feature an innovative lens design combined with technology and lens coating to optimize better vision.

The company offers EnergizeMe spectacle lenses which feature an innovative lens design combined with technology and lens coating to optimize better vision. HOYA Corp - The company offers Hard/Ex contact lenses that produce a clear and sharp field of vision and exhibit high oxygen permeability to allow ample oxygen to pass through.

The company offers Hard/Ex contact lenses that produce a clear and sharp field of vision and exhibit high oxygen permeability to allow ample oxygen to pass through. To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a Sample Now!

Soft Contact Lens Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers - Factors such as the rise in the number of people with eye disorders, and the growing popularity of contact lenses over eyeglasses will be crucial in driving the market's growth.

Factors such as the rise in the number of people with eye disorders, and the growing popularity of contact lenses over eyeglasses will be crucial in driving the market's growth. Challenges - The lack of awareness and access to care will restrict the market growth.

The lack of awareness and access to care will restrict the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Soft Contact Lens Market - Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into segments such as Daily soft contact lenses, weekly replacement lenses, monthly replacement lenses, and others.

By Application, the market is classified into segments such as corrective lenses, therapeutic lenses, and cosmetic lenses

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Soft Contact Lens Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Soft Contact Lens Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports -

The floss picks market share is expected to increase to USD 173.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The anti-cellulite care products market size is predicted to surge by USD 437.37 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.75%

Soft Contact Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Vision Technologies, Appenzeller Kontaktlinsen AG, Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Corp., Cantor and Nissel Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Metro Optics, Novartis AG, Precision Technology Services Ltd., SEED Co. Ltd., STAAR Surgical Co., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and UltraVision CLPL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Staples Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Daily soft contact lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Daily soft contact lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Daily soft contact lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Daily soft contact lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Daily soft contact lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Weekly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Weekly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Weekly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Weekly replacement lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Weekly replacement lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Monthly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Monthly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Monthly replacement lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Monthly replacement lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Monthly replacement lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Corrective lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Corrective lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Corrective lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Corrective lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Corrective lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Therapeutic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Therapeutic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Therapeutic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Therapeutic lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Therapeutic lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Cosmetic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Cosmetic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cosmetic lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Cosmetic lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cosmetic lens - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Advanced Vision Technologies

Exhibit 115: Advanced Vision Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 116: Advanced Vision Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Advanced Vision Technologies - Key offerings

11.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 118: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 BenQ Corp.

Exhibit 123: BenQ Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BenQ Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 126: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

11.7 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 130: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

11.9 Menicon Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Menicon Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 143: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Novartis AG - Segment focus

11.11 SEED Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: SEED Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: SEED Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: SEED Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 150: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio