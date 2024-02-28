Soft Drink Concentrates Market size to increase by USD 12.26 billion between 2022 to 2027, Europe will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drink concentrate market size is expected to grow by USD 12.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Europe will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the ready-to-eat food and beverages market is attributed to rapidly increasing urbanization in developed countries such as Germany, and Italy. Consumers are shifting to natural beverages with no traces of artificial sweeteners, resulting in the soft drink concentrates market nearing maturity in established markets. Hence, such factors drive the European soft drink concentrates market during the forecast period. A strong distribution network is notably driving the soft drink concentrates market. However, factors such as Increasing obesity rates and other related issues may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Carbonated and Non-carbonated), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The FRE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment generates revenue from the sales of soft drink concentrate products through hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, department stores, and independent retailers. Retailers place attractive displays that generate substantial sales, as a part of the marketing and offline sales strategy. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment of the soft drink concentrates market during the forecast period. View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights

The soft drink concentrates market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Dohler GmbH, Fab Flavour and Frangrances Pvt. Ltd., Infinity Additives And Foods, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Maharaja SDC, MARUTI AROMATICS and FLAVOURS, Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., RASNA PVT. LTD., Refresco Group BV, Shree Khodiyar Enterprise, Soda Press Co., Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

In the dynamic landscape of the food and beverage industry, where consumer preferences constantly evolve, market analysis serves as a compass for industry players. Amidst the backdrop of a global health crisis, the demand for functional drinks has surged, driving the growth of sectors like energy drink sales and plant-based protein drinks. These trends are not confined to a single region; they resonate across continents from Western Europe to the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

Key ingredients such as sugar and water form the backbone of soft drink concentrates, catering to the ever-growing demand for non-carbonated beverages. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards healthier alternatives, spurring interest in beverages like tea and fruit drinks, often fortified with plant-based proteins.

In the retail landscape, convenience stores and restaurant owners play pivotal roles in distributing soft drink concentrates. Fountain machines and bottled drinks are ubiquitous in these settings, offering consumers a wide array of options.

However, amidst the opportunities lie challenges. Market saturation, fluctuating raw material prices, and regulatory pressures necessitate astute market analysis and strategic planning. Moreover, with the rising awareness of health and environmental concerns, there's a growing emphasis on sustainability and healthier formulations. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

