Soft Drinks Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts 2021-2025

May 19, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soft Drinks Market value is set to grow by USD 455.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Moreover, the product innovations is notably driving the soft drinks market growth and strengthening distribution networks and collaborations will be considered a key trend of the market.
Soft Drinks Market: Regional Analysis
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for soft drinks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The low availability of high-quality drinking water will facilitate the soft drinks market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Soft Drinks Market: Segmentation Analysis
The soft drinks market share growth by the carbonated soft drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Players have been working on mitigating the negative image of carbonated soft drinks by introducing products that do not have sugar and are low in calories, such as diet or low-calorie soft drinks. This will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.
Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the soft drinks market is product innovations. Players are continuously innovating their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, packaging, and other aspects to increase sales. Vendors are introducing products with added benefits, owing to the potential of the growing health and wellness trend among consumers.PepsiCo launched three new cola flavors that use a combination of sugar, acesulfame K, and aspartame, and claim to reduce the sugar content in the product by about 50%.
Market Trend
Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations is another major factor supporting the soft drinks market share growth. Vendors have been focusing on collaborating with each other to market their products with greater efficiency. The rapid infrastructure development has given traction to the growth of organized retailers which have proven to be effective distribution channels for vendors operating in the soft drinks market while providing consumers with easy access to such products.
Vendor Landscape
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Danone SA
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Monster Beverage Corp.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Refresco Group BV
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
The soft drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
|
Soft Drinks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 455.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.37
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
