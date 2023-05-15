Soft Drinks Market size to grow by USD 622.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drinks market size is set to grow by USD 622.47 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 9.98%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are some of the major market participants. The hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy, the strengthening distribution networks and collaborations, and the packaging innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Carbonated Soft Drinks: The market share growth by the carbonated soft drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Product innovations such as cold-pressed juices will also help the market's growth during the forecast period.



Juices And Juice Concentrates



Bottled Water



RTD Tea And Coffee



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America: North America is projected to contribute 36% by 2027. North America will be the largest market for soft drinks globally in 2022 in terms of revenue.



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the soft drinks market in soft drinks industry include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the soft drinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

asahigroup-holdings.com- The company offers a wide variety of fruit based soft drinks

danone.com- The company offers pure mineral water in natural form

delmontepacific.com- The company offers a variety of fresh and healthy soft drinks

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increasing demand for craft soft drinks are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing obesity rates and related issues may threaten the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy

Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations

Packaging innovations

Market Trends

Increasing demand for craft soft drinks

Use of soft drinks as a mixer for alcoholic beverages

Prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management

Market Challenges

Increasing obesity rates and related issues

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Implementation of sugar tax

Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft drinks market vendors

Soft Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 622.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

