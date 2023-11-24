Soft Drinks Market to increase by USD 622.47 billion between 2022 to 2027 | A hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drinks market size is expected to grow by USD 622.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. A hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy are notably driving the soft drinks market. However, factors such as increasing obesity rates and related issues may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Carbonated soft drinks, Juices and juice concentrates, Bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the carbonated soft drinks segment is significant during the forecast period. The popularity and increased consumer preference for alternatives such as bottled water. However, concerns about the high sugar and caffeine content of carbonated soft drinks, which can have negative health impacts, are also contributing to declining sales. For instance, major brands like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have experienced a decrease in volume sales over the last five years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted sales at retail stores. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as new product launches and product innovations are driving the growth of the soft drinks market in North America. Also, the adoption of online platforms for the distribution of non-essential items, including soft drinks is contributing to the growth of the regional market. The rising preference for bottled water, supported by a new product lineup featuring ten flavors with no added sugar, sweeteners, or colors fuels market growth in the region.

Company Insights 
The soft drinks market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd

