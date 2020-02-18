Soft-Lite Windows Teams Up with AmeriFirst to Launch the Soft-Lite Finance Mobile App

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Lite has entered into a strategic partnership with AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC to produce a mobile financing solution specifically for their dealers with the kind of offers that will differentiate them as well as satisfy the needs of many more customers. Mike Fredricks, SVP of AmeriFirst, stated, "We couldn't be more thrilled that our friends at Soft-Lite chose us to assist them with this program. Working with them on creating the Soft-Lite Finance app has been a complete joy and we are looking forward to a long and successful partnership supporting the Soft-Lite sales team."

The Soft-Lite mobile app will provide Soft-Lite's dealers with a paperless process, instant decisioning, eSignature capabilities and a suite of programs at their disposal. With 180-month terms, zero merchant fee programs, APR's as low as 6.99% and staged funding available, Soft-Lite Finance is poised to be one of the best choices their dealers can make to increase sales. "Soft-Lite Financing powered by AmeriFirst is a unique financing program that is designed specifically for home improvement professionals.", says Tyson Schwartz, SVP of Soft-Lite. "The Soft-Lite Financing App will allow our customers to close more deals and be very consumer-centric. We are excited to partner with AmeriFirst and give our customers a unique and powerful in-home closing tool and enjoyable in-home experience."

According to Tom Overs, VP Dealer Sales with Harvey Building Products, the Parent Company of Soft-Lite, "AmeriFirst provides a menu of financing options at competitive rates to provide dealers' customers solutions to finalize their purchasing decision. AmeriFirst is easy to do business with their App and back-office team who make financing happen seamlessly. The launching of Soft-Lite Finance is just the first step in their 2020 strategy for success and it provides their dealers with an excellent tool for them to be even more successful now and in the future.

For Soft-Lite dealers looking to sign up for the Soft-Lite Financing program, please click on the link below and fill out the dealer application.

https://softlite.trustamerifirst.com/signup/

The Soft-Lite Financing MOBILE APP is available for iOS and Android; Smart Phone and Tablets.

To ADD the APP to your HOME SCREEN:

APPLE / iOS Operating Systems

1. Open your browser on your mobile device……Go to https://softlite.trustamerifirst.com

2. At the bottom of the LOGIN page, tap the share icon.

3. Scroll up until you see "Add to Home Screen" then tap it

4. You will be directed to the ADD TO HOME SCREEN page. Click "Add" in the upper right corner

5. Your new Soft-Lite Financing App will now appear as on your home screen.

Android Operating Systems

1. Open your browser on your mobile device……Go to https://softlite.trustamerifirst.com

2. Tap the download icon in the top URL section

3. You will see "Install this website as a web app on your Apps screen?"

4. Tap "Install"

5. Your new Soft-Lite Financing app will now appear as on your home screen.

Soft-Lite Windows (www.soft-lite.com) is a Streetsboro, OH company and a manufacturer of vinyl replacement windows and patio doors that are expertly designed and skillfully manufactured to provide you with cost-saving energy efficiency, exceptional safety and security, greater comfort and remarkable beauty. Soft-Lite Windows is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvey Building Products. (www.harveybp.com)

AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC (www.trustamerifirst.com) is an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer loan origination and servicing platform and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAF Holdings, LLC (www.safholdingsllc.com), a Reno, Nevada-based holding company which also completes portfolio acquisitions of consumer loans through its Summit Consumer Receivables Acquisitions, LLC (www.scrafinance.com) subsidiary. For more information contact newbusiness@trustamerifirst.com.

