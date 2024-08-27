Soft N Dry Tree Free Diapers Adds Robert Sjöström to Board of Advisors

Robert Sjöström brings a wealth of global experience to Soft N Dry, having held senior leadership roles across global industries, including hygiene, health products, and strategic consultancy. His expertise in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, and global operations will be instrumental in guiding Soft N Dry's continued growth and innovation in the global diaper market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Sjöström to our Board of Advisors," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Robert's vast experience, particularly his leadership in sustainability, global hygiene and health sectors, aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the disposable diaper industry with our eco-friendly, TreeFree DiaperTM. Robert's strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in North America, Europe, and beyond."

Robert's distinguished career includes significant contributions to companies such as Essity AB, where he served 15 years in the executive management team as President for all Hygiene categories (including Baby), Head of group strategy and M&A and in his latest position he served as President of Global Operational Services and CIO, overseeing a budget of over €7 billion and leading global procurement, supply chain management, and IT services. His role in driving digital transformation and operational excellence across international markets has positioned him as a thought leader in his field. Robert is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Midsummer solar, and Board member at Greenely.

"Joining Soft N Dry at this pivotal time in its growth is an exciting opportunity," said Robert Sjöström. "The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the baby diaper market is commendable, and I look forward to contributing to its strategic direction and helping to further its leadership in the industry."

As Soft N Dry continues to innovate with its ecoFlex Core technology, eliminating the need for tree fiber in diaper production, Robert's addition to the advisory board strengthens the company's strategic capabilities, particularly in navigating complex global markets and regulatory environments such as the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).

Robert will work closely with the executive team and other board members to shape Soft N Dry's strategic initiatives, including its expansion into new markets and further development of its TreeFree DiaperTM offerings.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC"), is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, Soft N Dry delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North America, Latin America and Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials in the new TreeFree DiaperTM category. For more information, visit: www.SoftNDryCorp.com.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.