Soft N Dry TreeFree DiaperTM Now With ecoLiite CoreTM

The ecoLiite Core™ represents a significant step forward in diaper technology, reinforcing Soft N Dry's commitment to environmentally responsible products that cater to the needs of the commercial market, consumers, and the planet. Utilizing advanced materials and innovative engineering, the new core enhances absorbency, durability, and comfort while maintaining a 100% tree-free formulation. This ensures a reduced carbon footprint and greater cost efficiency for all market participants across the board compared to traditional tree fiber-based diaper cores.

"As we introduce ecoLiite Core™ to the market, we're taking a crucial step in revolutionizing the disposable diaper industry towards profitability and sustainability," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Our new ecoLiite Core™ technology not only meets the highest standards of performance and comfort but also addresses the global demand for eco-friendly baby care products. Additionally, ecoLiite Core™ equips OEM partners and retailers with robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability reporting tools, enabling them to meet growing consumer expectations for transparency and ethical sourcing in the new tree free diaper EUDR era."

Focus on European Market Growth and Compliance

The European diaper market is undergoing substantial growth, with the market size reaching 44.3 billion units in 2023 and projected to grow to 70.1 billion units by 2032, according to the IMARC Group. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. The baby diaper market's revenue in Europe is anticipated to reach USD $9.34 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for baby care products across the continent.

With the new EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) taking effect on January 1, 2025, diaper companies operating in the European Union will face stringent new requirements to ensure their products do not contribute directly to deforestation. This regulation mandates strict reporting standards for products containing key commodities, such as wood commonly used in most all disposable baby diapers in the form of processed wood fibre diaper cores, to ensure they are sustainably sourced and deforestation-free. As a result, OEMs, retailers, and 449 million consumers in Europe must adapt to rigorous new sustainability standards and a tree free diaper era.

Soft N Dry's ecoLiite Core™ is strategically positioned to meet these new demands. As a tree-free alternative, it offers a sustainable, high-performance solution that aligns perfectly with EUDR requirements. By integrating ecoLiite Core™ into their own products, Manufacturers and Retailer customers of Soft N Dry can ensure compliance with upcoming regulations, provide sufficient reporting, reduce their environmental impact, and cater to the increasing market of eco-conscious consumers and the growing demand for change.

Availability and Market Impact

Effective immediately, the ecoLiite Core™ is available for OEMs and Retailers to incorporate into their own baby diaper brands and related products. This advanced core technology provides Soft N Dry customers with a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to traditional materials, supporting their need to comply with the evolving regulatory landscape and meet the heightened expectations for sustainability while delivering superior product performance.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") is a Canadian company specializing in TreeFree Diaper™ advanced materials for the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Leveraging its proprietary ecoLiite Core™ technology, Soft N Dry offers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial Manufacturing and Retail own brand Customers across North America, Latin America, and Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp-based materials in the new TreeFree Diaper™ category across product performance, price, and environmental impact to families these products serve.

Both TreeFree DiaperTM and ecoLiite CoreTM are Registered Trademarks of Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

