Soft N Dry's Tree Free Diaper Reaches 440 Million in Media Exposure

International Expansion and Sustainability Focus

Soft N Dry's entry into Brazil and Argentina underscores its commitment to sustainability and high-performance baby care products. The company's proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, which eliminates the need for cellulosic tree fibers in diapers, has resonated strongly with environmentally conscious consumers in both markets. This innovation not only conserves natural resources but also offers superior absorbency and cost-efficiency, making eco-friendly options more accessible and affordable.

Market Impact and Consumer Demand

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry, stated, "The response to our Tree Free disposable baby diapers has been phenomenal, validating our belief that consumers in North, Central and South America are ready for sustainable alternatives that do not compromise on quality or affordability. The widespread media coverage and consumer interest indicate significant retail demand for our products, paving the way for further growth and innovation in the disposable baby diaper market."

Leadership Perspective

Ricardo Santana, President of Soft N Dry de México, commented, "We are thrilled with the success we have achieved with our team in Latin America, thus far. The upcoming launch of the new ecoSuave baby diapers brand with retailers in México in the weeks ahead, powered by ecoFlex Core technology from Soft N Dry, will build on this media and consumer momentum, meeting the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality baby care products."

Company Vision and Future Prospects

Soft N Dry's mission to reduce the environmental impact of disposable baby diapers while providing top-tier performance continues to drive its expansion strategy. The company is poised to leverage this momentum to introduce its ecoFlex Core technology to new markets, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable baby care solutions.

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (SDC) is a Canadian company specializing in advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, SDC delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North and Latin America, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials. For more information, visit: www.SoftNDryCorp.com.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.