Soft N Dry's TreeFree Diaper Retail Consumer Connection Programme

The RCCP offers a collaborative partnership model for retailers looking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market by offering tree-free baby diaper alternatives with either private label own brand diapers and packaging, or with ecoLiite Core™ supplied directly to work with their established OEM contracts and relationships already in place.

The Soft n Dry RCCP is built around four key strategic Retail tips for success going with TreeFree Diaper™:

Retail – Call your OEM diaper provider and ask for Soft N Dry's ecoLiite Core™ and we will stock them immediately. Or Soft N Dry can provide finished own brand packaging to fast-track consumer demand to stock TreeFree Diaper™. Consumer – Retail professionals see and react first to consumer trends and fundamental shift in purchasing habits. Soft N Dry's new collaborative RCCP allows Retail Partners to have a say in the tree-free diaper materials they want for their customers, and gain access to sustainability reports for their own use. Connection – I want my TreeFree Diaper™ is what brings consumers into stores and online. Soft N Dry will fast-track delivery to your OEM of ecoLiite Core™ for plug n play implementation across all their installed diaper making equipment, and work with existing OEM contracts in place. Program – With Soft N Dry's proprietary technology, both OEM's and Retailers can gain access to measured and ongoing sustainability reporting, metrics and analytics to both meet their obligations and enhance credible sustainability marketing messaging to consumers.

"The Retail Consumer Connection Programme (RCCP) in Europe empowers retailers to meet the timely, high-growth, tree-free diaper needs of today's families," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "In the new the EUDR era, retailers can now ensure that their diaper product offerings align with the sustainability standards consumers want. Our ecoLiite Core™ technology is ideal for retailers to reach out to their existing OEM providers and we will fast-track supply them with ecoLiite Core™ to comply with regulations while offering high-performance, tree-free baby diapers to consumers. The faster we all react to the consumer trend-line the faster tree products can be effectively removed from baby diapers which will bring down costs and achieves measurable sustainability gains."

The European diaper market is poised for significant growth, with a market size reaching 44.3 billion units in 2023 and projected to grow to 70.1 billion units by 2032, according to the IMARC Group. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. Additionally, revenue in the European baby diapers market is expected to reach USD 9.34 billion in 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for baby care products across the continent.

Soft N Dry's ecoLiite Core™ is strategically positioned to help retailers meet these new demands. As a tree-free alternative, it offers a sustainable, high-performance solution that aligns perfectly with EUDR requirements and generates significant production cost savings. By incorporating ecoLiite Core™, retailers can ensure compliance with upcoming regulations, reduce environmental impact, and cater to the vast and rapidly growing market of already eco-conscious consumers.

Effective immediately, the RCCP is available to retailers across Europe, offering a comprehensive framework to launch their private label baby care products with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and regulatory compliance. The 'Retail Consumer Connection Programme' (RCCP) across Europe builds on the company's initial 'Last Mile Retail Network' in North and Central America, and now provides a fully integrated retail partnership network to bring tree-free baby diapers to consumers at scale.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") is a Canadian company specializing in TreeFree Diaper™ advanced materials for the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Leveraging its proprietary ecoLiite Core™ technology, Soft N Dry offers superior product performance and sustainability and cost reduction outcomes to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North America, Latin America, and Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp-based materials in the new TreeFree Diaper™ category.

