Soft Robotics Launches SoftAI™ to Accelerate Adoption of Robotics in Food Processing

SoftAI changes the game by augmenting traditional industrial robots with true hand-eye coordination unlocking their use in most labor dependent processes. This technological innovation will finally drive broad scale adoption of automation resulting in a more resilient food supply chain that produces safer products at higher volumes with reduced waste and lower operational costs.

SoftAI changes the game by augmenting traditional industrial robots with true hand-eye coordination unlocking their use

"The food industry is critically dependent on labor to meet its production goals," said Mark Chiappetta, COO at Soft Robotics. "But challenges with workforce availability and productivity, tightening food safety regulations, and global health crises have illuminated the need to break this dependency. SoftAI powered robotic automation is the solution."

"Robots have been widely adopted across an array of industries resulting in safer working environments, consistently higher quality products and improved economics for operators," said Jeff Beck, CEO at Soft Robotics. "However, robotics adoption in food production operations has been very limited due to technological and sanitation challenges. SoftAI was specifically developed by a team of highly accomplished robotics engineers to solve those challenges. It's ready now to make a real positive difference in the quest to automate food production. We look forward to engaging with food producers and our systems integration partners in this new frontier for robotics."

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company's transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest picking problems in food automation. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com .

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Media contact:

Julie Collura

Director, Marketing Communications

Soft Robotics, Inc.

[email protected]

Sales contact:

Harley Green

Director, Business Development

Soft Robotics, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAWp6QdUZdY

SOURCE Soft Robotics Inc.

Related Links

https://www.softroboticsinc.com

