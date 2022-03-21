Soft Skills Training Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America|Corporate Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Soft Skills Training Market: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the soft skills training market is the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. Soft skills training is one of the key expenses of any organization, especially for companies that have a footprint in many countries. A large extent of a company's overall productivity depends on how well new employees are trained in soft skills. Therefore, organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways of providing soft skill training to their employees. The transition of organizations from conventional training to e-learning helps employees in saving their working hours while providing them with the convenience of maintaining, updating, and storing information more effectively. Shifting to online platforms for training employees has not only enabled employees to boost their productivity by providing flexibility and convenience but also enabled trainers to effectively engage with learners during training programs. Therefore, using affordable solutions or technologies, which are less expensive than traditional methods, is expected to drive the growth of the global soft skills training market during the forecast period.

Soft Skills Training Market: Gamification of content to be a major trend

The gamification of content is a major trend supporting the soft skills training market share growth. Game culture has become an integral part of training in a business scenario. Soft skills training is a type of training in which trainees are trained in various aspects such as communication, critical thinking, and others. The soft skills training industry is expected to grow at a steady rate, with corporates showing immense interest in the area of gamification of training. The gamification industry has found significant traction in the business scenario as a useful training and motivational tool. Gamification takes the essence of gaming and applies it to real-time processes in organizations. This will help organizations train their employees and increase their efficiency. Gamification drives higher business performance among employees and helps them build leadership skills.

Soft Skills Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the soft skills training market by End-user (corporate and academic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The soft skills training market share growth by the corporate segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global soft skills training market in the corporate segment has the highest penetration and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. With the increase in the number of corporate companies, many senior managers and HR managers are focusing on managing people and developing soft skills in employees to improve the operational efficiencies of an organization. As most organizations lack the awareness of the specific type of training required to bridge the skill gap, vendors that define soft skills and incorporate them into leadership, industry-specific, management, and compliance skills training have a stronger place in the market than stand-alone training providers.

Soft Skills Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 14.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.15 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Coursera Inc.

D2L Corp.

edX Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Ltd.

Udemy Inc.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

