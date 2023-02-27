Soft skills training market size to grow by USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth opportunities led by Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soft skills training market will witness an incremental growth of USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.62% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are expanding their footprint in the market, while regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features such as quality, technology, and pricing. Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc are among some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027, USD billion Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The soft skills training market is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporate



Academic

Corporate end-users will exhibit significant demand for soft skill training during the forecast period. The increase in the number of corporate companies has created the need for the development of soft skills among most organizations. In addition, the growing need for training new employees as well as existing employees at the mid-level and senior management levels is fueling the growth of the segment.

Delivery Mode

Offline



Online

The offline delivery mode accounted for significant market growth in 2022. In the offline learning mode, the training is more learner-centric. In addition, the presence of an expert to answer questions instantly and validate learner understanding of the subject is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to many global leaders in digital technology. In addition, increasing job opportunities in industries such as IT, banking, and healthcare is driving the growth of the soft skills training market in North America.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft skills training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Soft Skills Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 32.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global soft skills training market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global soft skills training market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Delivery Mode Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Articulate Global Inc.

Exhibit 108: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Articulate Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 111: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 114: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Crucial Learning

Exhibit 119: Crucial Learning - Overview



Exhibit 120: Crucial Learning - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Crucial Learning - Key offerings

12.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 122: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 edX LLC

Exhibit 126: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Global Training Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 129: Global Training Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Global Training Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Global Training Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Health and Safety Institute Inc.

Exhibit 132: Health and Safety Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Health and Safety Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Health and Safety Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 MPS Ltd.

Exhibit 135: MPS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: MPS Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: MPS Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NIIT Ltd

Exhibit 138: NIIT Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 139: NIIT Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: NIIT Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 141: NIIT Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 142: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Pearson Plc - Key news



Exhibit 145: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.14 SGS SA

Exhibit 147: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 149: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: SGS SA - Segment focus

12.15 Skillsoft Corp.

Exhibit 151: Skillsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Skillsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Skillsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Skillsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 155: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 159: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Udemy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Udemy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

