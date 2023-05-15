Soft Surroundings Announces Key New Executive Hires + Shopify POS Implementation

The Saint Louis based brand welcomes new and recent hires, including STL native, Dan Karpel as the brand's new CFO

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Surroundings , the Saint Louis based heritage clothing brand known for their women's apparel, home, shoe and accessories products, is proud to announce the appointment of several key new hires, including Dan Karpel as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, Dan Karpel brings extensive experience in finance and business operations to the role, and will lead the company's financial strategy as it continues to grow and expand.

Dan's appointment to the brand marks the beginning of an aggressive new repositioning for the brand. In addition to Dan's appointment, Soft Surroundings has recently expanded their high-level roster including: Kyle Madson the Vice President Global Sourcing, Technical Design & Quality, Amber Larson the Vice President of Merchandising and Karen Tweedie, the Head of Design.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our team as our new CFO," said interim CEO Bridgit Lombard. "With his deep expertise in finance, coupled with his track record of driving operational excellence, we are confident that Dan is the right person to help guide Soft Surroundings through its next phase of growth. Additionally, with the recent appointments of Kyle, Amber and Karen, we are excited to propel Soft Surroundings to new heights in 2023."

With these new appointments at Soft Surroundings, the brand is being ushered into a new era by focusing on the modernization and digitization of a brand, while in parallel paths staying true to its retail roots and the demographic known as the "forgotten consumer" - Gen X women. Currently the brand is redirecting their retail strategy, hyper-focusing on their key demographics and rescaling their product offering, focusing on offering the styles that their core demographic of women over 50 are gravitating towards most.

Additionally, the brand is pioneering a new Shopify POS system to propel the brand into a new digital era. With this new end to end omnichannel system, Soft Surroundings is elevating their retail experience across brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. The easy to use and scalable technology will allow them to offer a seamless retail experience across the board. Soft Surroundings has been known for their impeccable customer service and tailored retail experiences in stores, and will now utilize Shopify to create a digitally savvy organization that connects the brand to their customers across all channels.

Soft Surroundings has 46 retail locations across the United States and is available at softsurroundings.com .

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Soft Surroundings is a lifestyle brand and retailer of women's apparel, home, shoe & accessories products. Releasing its first catalog in 1999, Soft Surroundings has been dedicated to making women look and feel their best, ever since. Having experienced record growth in its online and catalog channels, Soft Surroundings opened its first retail location in St. Louis in 2005. Now an omni-channel retailer with locations from coast to coast, Soft Surroundings is focused on meeting the needs of its many devoted customers.

