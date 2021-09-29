Soft-Tex And La-Z-Boy Announce Exclusive Utility Bedding License Agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc. is pleased to announce it has been named the exclusive license for La-Z-Boy® top of bed products and will be unveiling a number of new concepts during the Fall New York Home Fashions market week taking place October 4-7, 2021. Soft-Tex will be exhibiting the new collection at its 230 Fifth Avenue showroom offering both in-person and virtual appointments for retailers who are not traveling to the market.

Under the license, Soft-Tex will develop a comprehensive collection of comfortable utility bedding products including; bed pillows, mattress toppers, mattress pads, comforters, warming blankets, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Soft-Tex. At its core, La-Z-Boy is about bringing comfort to consumers through quality products. Soft-Tex's commitment to quality and innovation in the bedding market fits perfectly with our brand, and the collection of La-Z-Boy bedding products will offer consumers a new level of comfort as only La-Z-Boy can," said Rob Sundy, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at La-Z-Boy.

"La-Z-Boy is an iconic American brand with instant brand recognition among consumers and is the ideal choice for retailers to energize their bedding floor with solutions delivering superior comfort and innovation. We are excited to commercialize new bedding products with cutting-edge technologies, premium fabrics, and superior packaging designs to help consumers sleep comfortably and live better," said Mark Smiderle, Chief Executive Officer at Soft-Tex.

For retailers looking to make market appointments to see the new La-Z-Boy collection, retailers can make an appointment by contacting [email protected] .

About Soft-Tex International, Inc.

Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With proprietary technologies spanning categories like personal climate control, wellness, antimicrobials, & allergen barriers, coupled with coveted national brands like SensorPEDIC®, SensorGel®, BioPEDIC®, & DreamSmart, Soft-Tex offers its retail, distributor, and other partners the highest quality, most comfortable products with best-in-class, in-house merchandising, digital marketing, customer service and global supply chain capabilities.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 157 of the 352 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands and includes 352 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 560 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

SOURCE Soft-Tex

