Soft-Tex International Announces Grand Opening of Second U.S.-Based Manufacturing Facility, Reaffirming Commitment to Domestic Production

"Soft-Tex has now surpassed our stated reshoring goal of 20% annually for 2 years in a row. In 2020, we doubled production at our Waterford, New York facility, and now with the opening of Soft-Tex Sugar Land we have more than quadrupled our total production capacity from 2019 levels," said Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex Chief Executive Officer.

The Sugar Land facility is currently running warehousing and distribution operations which improves overall shipping efficiency to both retailer warehouse networks and direct-to-consumer shipments with three-day or better ground service coverage. The facility will add 150 jobs throughout 2021, across manufacturing, sales and marketing roles.

Soft-Tex International has committed to opening two additional U.S.-based facilities by the end of 2022 to further scale domestic production. Each location will utilize the Sugar Land facility as a model. Soft-Tex International's reshoring initiative is expected to fill 1,000 jobs.

"With the rising volatility of offshore supply chains plus the exacerbated pandemic related disruption, we believe reestablishing strong domestic production is a critical priority for the bedding industry. I'm proud of the work our team has done so far delivering on our commitment and, as promised, we will continue to scale our reshoring efforts in support of delivering our retail partners enhanced service quality, speed, and costs," added Smiderle.

Taking place in August, the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Sugar Land facility will allow invited guests to experience first-hand the leading-edge, high-efficiency manufacturing plant with remarks from Soft-Tex executives including Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex Chief Executive Officer and Chris Marsh, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Master of Ceremonies.

This announcement follows an exciting year for Soft-Tex International, as 2021 is its 35th anniversary in business. Soft-Tex International began in Upstate New York and has since transformed into a leading innovator known for superior bedding technologies and the highest quality product.

For more information on Soft-Tex International and its grand opening event, please contact visit https://soft-tex.com/contact and select Media Inquiry or call Vice President of Marketing, Taylor Jones at 518-235-3645 x569.

About Soft-Tex

Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With hundreds of patents, patents pending, and trademarks, Soft-Tex is the leading choice for retailers looking to offer a differentiated, well-merchandised assortment of bedding and home comfort products with the latest features and benefits. For more information, visit https://soft-tex.com/

