Soft-Tex International Honored with 2021 Sewn Products Reshoring Award for Repatriating & Scaling Production in the United States

WATERFORD, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc. , a leading textile and home comfort innovation company, is excited to share it was named the winner of the 2021 Brand Award as part of the 2021 SEAMS Sewn Products Reshoring Awards, a partnership between SEAMS and the Reshoring Initiative.

In a press release from SEAMS and the Reshoring Initiative it was noted that, "[t]he winners represent the progressive companies focused on the Made in America movement supporting our economy and bringing production of goods back to our country."

Soft-Tex received this award for adding additional domestic production for its produced fiber and hybrid-filled pillows and mattress toppers with several initiatives over the course of 2020 and 2021 including adding capacity in its Waterford, NY facility and opening a new factory in Sugar Land, TX which has created total capacity more than 4 times 2019 levels and over $100 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

"We made a promise to grow our domestic footprint and have delivered on that promise through adding massive production capacity and American jobs ," says Soft-Tex Principal, Mark Smiderle. "Our work is far from over and we are looking forward to seeing continued growth here in the U.S. with our planned continued expansion."

The company has created many new manufacturing jobs in the last year and with the planned expansion of a blow-fill line and foam pouring line at its Sugar Land, TX facility, plans to add another 50-100 roles at the end of those projects.

Longer term, Soft-Tex is planning to open 2 additional U.S.-based manufacturing facilities to better serve national retail distribution centers and provide eCommerce freight arbitrage to offer nationwide 2-day or better ground delivery service for the contiguous U.S.

Soft-Tex will be showcasing its collection of American made products at the upcoming New York Home Fashions Market October 4th through 7th. For appointments or more information please contact markets(at)soft-tex.com.

About Soft-Tex

Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With hundreds of patents, patents pending, and trademarks, Soft-Tex is the leading choice for retailers looking to offer a differentiated, well-merchandised assortment of bedding and home comfort products with the latest features and benefits.

