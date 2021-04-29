Soft-Tex International, Inc. Expands Antimicrobial Product Protection Offerings in Partnership with Microban International

WATERFORD, N.Y., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International Inc., a leading innovator of sleep and home comfort products, today announced an expanded suite of antimicrobial treated bedding offerings through an expanded partnership with Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial solutions. Soft-Tex will now offer bedding products featuring two unique ingredient antimicrobial brands, Microban® and Ultra-Fresh, featuring Silpure antimicrobial fabric treatment.

The new offerings featuring Microban antimicrobial product protection will expand Soft-Tex's existing antimicrobial product lines featuring Ultra-Fresh's Silpure technology, offering bedding retailers differentiated branding and merchandising options coupled with EPA registered technologies that reduce the growth of stain and odor causing microbes on bedding products by up to 99%.

In Soft-Tex's recently conducted U.S. consumer survey of major antimicrobial brands in bedding products, Microban and Ultra-Fresh were shown to be the market leaders among consumers together representing the choice of three-quarters of all respondents.

"Now more than ever, people are gravitating towards smarter home products that help them to worry less about bacterial growth and constant laundering, and spend more time doing the things they really enjoy when they are in the home environment. Our partnership with Soft-Tex really answers the call in this regard, and we are proud to be a part of their product development innovation roadmap today and in the future," said Lance Fox, Senior Director, Americas Region for Microban International.

Both Microban and Ultra-Fresh Silpure technologies utilize the power of silver to bring long-lasting antimicrobial properties to bedding. The unique patented technologies contain ultra-fine silver crystals that release silver ions at a controlled rate only when the conditions for bacterial growth exist. Bedding infused with enhanced cleanliness performance like silver are surging in popularity as consumers continue to seek out products that stay cleaner and fresher for longer.

"Soft-Tex is thrilled to expand its offering of leading antimicrobial solutions with Microban International. Our consumer research shows antimicrobial is of increasing importance as more than half of bedding consumers noted that a clean home environment has become a more important part of their lives. For retailers considering the 'right' product features, antimicrobial should definitely be in the consideration set," said Chris Marsh, Soft-Tex Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

About Microban International, Ltd.

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban® International is a global specialist in antimicrobial, odor control, smart surface and disinfection technologies. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

About Soft-Tex International

Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With proprietary technologies spanning categories like personal climate control, wellness, antimicrobials, & allergen barriers, coupled with coveted national brands like SensorPEDIC®, SensorGel®, BioPEDIC®, & DreamSmart®, Soft-Tex offers its retail, distributor, and other partners the highest quality, most comfortable products with best-in-class, in-house merchandising, digital marketing, customer service and global supply chain capabilities.

