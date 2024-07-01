Soft Tissue Repair Market Size to Worth USD 12.78 Billion by 2034 | With 5.6% CAGR

Increasing Number of People Getting Affected with Diabetes-Related Gangrene Worldwide Pushing Demand for Soft Tissue Repair Products: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach a size of US$ 7.39 billion in 2024 and further expand at 5.6% CAGR, to reach a value of US$ 12.78 billion by the end of 2034.

Because of the increasing aging population, demand for orthopedic procedures is increasing at a significant pace, offering lucrative prospects for soft tissue repair solution providers. Chronic conditions like diabetes-related gangrene, osteoarthritis, and peripheral vascular disease are boosting the demand for orthopedic procedures, including amputations. Consequently, there is a surge in overall sales within the soft tissue repair market.

Increased investment in soft tissue repair research and development fuels market expansion, fostering the introduction of novel products and technological advancements. This market is experiencing substantial growth, offering substantial opportunities for the healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of soft tissue repair products in the United States are placed to reach US$ 3.05 billion in 2024.

are placed to reach in 2024. Brazil is set to occupy 49.6% market share in East Asia in 2024.

is set to occupy 49.6% market share in in 2024. The market in Canada is estimated to reach a value of US$ 511 million in 2024.

is estimated to reach a value of in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

"Development of products for soft tissue repair has resulted from the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries is an additional factor driving market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Awareness of Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation in United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is a key player in the soft tissue repair market due to its extensive healthcare system and active population. Due to the increasing awareness of the importance of sports injury prevention and rehabilitation, the country is seeing notable advancements in this field. Prominent healthcare providers and medical equipment manufacturers also benefit the UK market. These companies continually bring innovative soft tissue repair products and methods to the market, which helps it grow. Due to its commitment to healthcare research and development, which fosters the development of cutting-edge soft tissue repair technologies, the United Kingdom is a major player in the global market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the soft tissue repair market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the soft tissue repair market based on product type (synthetic, allograft, xenograft, alloplast), application (breast reconstruction, hernia, dermatology, orthopedics, dental problems, vaginal sling), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

