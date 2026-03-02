SoftBank Corp. Announces Telco AI Cloud Vision to Build Social Infrastructure for the AI Era, Leveraging Its Telecommunications Foundation

Telecommunications operator is integrating GPU cloud, AI-RAN and software for AI data centers to evolve into an AI infrastructure provider

BARCELONA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Corp. (President & CEO: Junichi Miyakawa, "SoftBank") announced a new vision, Telco AI Cloud, aimed at building next-generation social infrastructure for the AI era by leveraging its nationwide telecommunications foundation.

Telco AI Cloud is an AI infrastructure vision that integrates a large-scale AI data center platform powered by a GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) cloud, an AI-RAN-based MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) platform, and a software stack for AI data centers*1 called "Infrinia AI Cloud OS." By optimizing AI processing from training to inference and utilizing its nationwide telecommunications infrastructure, SoftBank will build a distributed AI infrastructure that delivers low latency, high reliability, and sovereign capability (data sovereignty). Through its Telco AI Cloud vision, SoftBank aims to evolve beyond the traditional role of a telecommunications operator and become an AI infrastructure provider.

Components of Telco AI Cloud

Telco AI Cloud is a vision uniquely enabled by SoftBank's position as a telecommunications operator with a nationwide network infrastructure. Unlike hyperscaler-type centralized clouds, it enables the construction of a distributed AI infrastructure embedded within a telecommunications network.

Telco AI Cloud consists primarily of:

Large-scale AI data centers (GPU cloud) responsible mainly for AI training,

An AI-RAN-based MEC platform and orchestrator that perform low-latency inference processing, and

The "Infrinia AI Cloud OS" software stack that centrally manages and integrates these components.

In its AI-RAN product "AITRAS," SoftBank is developing an orchestrator ("AITRAS Orchestrator") that monitors in real time the demand for computing resources used for both AI processing and RAN (Radio Access Network) control. Based on multiple indicators—such as resource availability, application requirements, and projected power consumption—the orchestrator dynamically and flexibly allocates resources. Within Telco AI Cloud, RAN itself is managed as a unified AI application, enabling advanced cross-domain control of computing resources across both the telecommunications network and AI processing infrastructure.

In distributed AI infrastructure environments, variations in configurations across sites can create operational complexity. To address this challenge, SoftBank has developed "Infrinia AI Cloud OS," a software stack that provides integrated management from GPUs and telecommunications networks to Kubernetes*2 and AI workloads. This enables optimized AI processing from training to inference and supports secure, multi-tenant GPU cloud operations.

For more details on "Infrinia AI Cloud OS," please refer to the press release dated January 21, 2026, titled: "SoftBank Announces 'Infrinia AI Cloud OS,' a Software Stack for AI Data Centers."

Announcements Related to Realizing Telco AI Cloud

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2026, SoftBank has announced the following initiatives to realize Telco AI Cloud:

*1 A software stack refers to a combination of multiple software components and functions required to build and operate systems or applications.

*2 Kubernetes is an open-source system for automating application deployment and scaling, and for managing containerized applications.

*3 Physical AI refers to technology that enables robots to perform flexible and complex movements by analyzing and making decisions based on data obtained from sensors, cameras, and external systems using AI.

About the SoftBank Research Institute of Advanced Technology

Guided by its mission to implement new technologies into society, SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology promotes R&D and business creation for advanced technologies that support next-generation social infrastructure, including AI-RAN and Beyond 5G/6G, as well as telecommunications, AI, computing, quantum technologies, and technologies in the space and energy sectors. Through industry-academia collaboration and joint research with universities, research institutions and partner companies in Japan and abroad, the SoftBank Research Institute of Advanced Technology is contributing to the creation of global businesses and a sustainable society. For more details, please visit the official website.

