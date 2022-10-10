SoftBank Robotics America and Gausium Announce Partnership to Expand Automated Robotic Solutions Across the U.S. Market

X1 serves indoor environments where there is a need for automated food service, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, and office buildings

The Scrubber 50 Pro's 4-in-1 solution will work alongside commercial cleaning teams scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions, and Gausium , a leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, today announced their partnership to deploy indoor automated robotic solutions to the U.S. market. The partnership will focus on helping companies successfully adopt, integrate, and scale robotic solutions within their organizations.

X1 and the Scrubber 50 Pro (S50) are the first two solutions being deployed to support companies struggling with labor shortages or entering the next phase of transforming the way work is done.

These collaborative robots work alongside employees to alleviate menial and repetitive tasks so employees can focus on higher-value responsibilities, resulting in a boost in efficiency, improved employee and customer satisfaction, streamlined operations, and reduced employee turnover.

X1, an autonomous food service solution for the hospitality industry, is equipped with three serving trays that can hold up to 30 kilograms. Its collision-free and spill-proof technology allows X1 to run food and beverages to several tables at a time, charting the most efficient path to tables or back to the kitchen while navigating customers, employees, furniture, and other robots. The robot's advanced shock mitigation mechanisms ensure a smooth and stable delivery experience of drinks or liquid dishes. In addition to assisting with food running, X1 also helps servers more efficiently bus tables so they can spend more time with customers and turn over tables quicker.

The partnership has successfully deployed its first fleet of X1's to The Hall On The Yard, a unique 12,250-square-foot full-service food hall featuring nine restaurants in Orlando, Florida.

Following the successful commercialization and deployment of Whiz, an autonomous vacuum cleaner, SBRA is expanding its portfolio of cleaning robots and deepening its commitment to a smarter, clean and healthier environment with the introduction of the S50 Pro. S50 Pro is a 4-in-1 scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing solution. S50 Pro can simultaneously clean and disinfect floors, automatically spot clean by detecting and removing stains before they spread, and can send messages to operators when it encounters large wastes that require additional cleaning support.

"Gausium's technology is at the forefront of commercial service robots. Their products are smart, safe, and simple, enabling customers to easily adopt them into their businesses," said Brady Watkins, President of SoftBank Robotics America. "To truly solve the labor shortage many industries are facing, we are helping companies go beyond adoption and focus on the integration and scaling of their technology to maximize the value our solutions offer."

"SBRA is the right partner to bring our products to market throughout the U.S.," said Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business of Gausium. "Their holistic customer support continues after the point of sale and ensures all adopters are receiving the expected return on experience and investment when utilizing our robots."

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics. SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, London, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. SoftBank Robotics' robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and we offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, cleaning, warehouse, and logistics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

Gausium (alias "Gaussian Robotics") is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium's products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world's most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot "X1" and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line "Phantas", marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem.

By 2021, Gausium's cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered.

With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

